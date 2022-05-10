Bulldozer & forces reach Delhi's New Friends Colony, day after Shaheen Bagh stir
- A day ago, passive protests were seen in Shaheen Bagh when civic body officials reached the spot with bulldozers, following which the demolition drive was halted.
Security personnel on Tuesday were deployed at New Friends Colony as the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's (SDMC) began its planned demolition drive. According to latest updates, a bulldozer was being brought to the area for the anti-encroachment exercise.
The BJP-run civic body was carrying out the first phase of the anti-encroachment exercise from May 4 to May 13 in several parts of South Delhi.
An anti-encroachment demolition drive was also underway in Mangolpuri by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC). AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat said he was against the drive and that the exercise should be stopped. “When people have vacated the area, why are they (North MCD) creating inconvenience to them by using bulldozers by surrounding them. We are against it and it should be stopped. They need to prove first that there's encroachment,” Ahlawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI
A day ago, massive protests were seen in Shaheen Bagh when civic body officials reached the spot with bulldozers, following which the demolition drive was halted. The local MLA belonging to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had also joined the agitation staged by the locals.
Later, the Supreme Court asked petitioners, one of them being the Delhi unit of the CPI-M, to move the high court as it refused to entertain a plea against the anti-encroachment drive.
-
Supreme Court stays arrest of Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari in contempt case
Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the arrest of Noida CEO and senior IAS officer Ritu Maheshwari in a contempt case linked to land acquisition. Last Friday, the Allahabad high court had issued a non-bailable warrant against her and directed police to produce her before it within a week.
-
Bengaluru police raid rave party, find ₹3 lakh worth of drugs; 33 held
Police from the Jeevan Bima Nagar on Sunday night raided a rave party at Otto's Gastropub on the Old Airport Road where they held around 33 people for selling and consuming drugs. Police crashed the party at around 12:30 p.m. after receiving information that several drugs were being peddled. The raid went on till 2 a.m., while the party had started at 10 p.m.
-
Plane from Belgavi to Delhi hit by bird lands safely; passengers unharmed
A SpiceJet plane from Belgavi to Delhi suffered a bird hit on Monday morning and later landed safely at the airport in the national capital. The Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft had around 187 passengers onboard, according to an airline official at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here. The plane suffered a bird hit at Belgaum airport, an Airports Authority of India official said. Specific details were not immediately available.
-
Punjab Police SP on the run after aide arrested for bribe in CM Mann’s Sangrur
Sangrur: A Punjab Police superintendent of police is on the run after hKaranveer Singh'saide was arrested on charges of accepting a ₹3 lakh bribe in a case handled by the officer, people aware of the matter said on Tuesday. Karanveer Singh is the 2012 batch Punjab Police Service officer and posted in Sangrur district's Bureau of Investigation, a separate wing created to investigate crimes.
-
Karnataka CM warns he will not tolerate delays in budget implementation
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday warned government officials against any delay in implementing the state budget programmes and said the authorities were under his radar. The Chief Minister was addressing a meeting of Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Panchayats. “Your work is being monitored. Strengthen the Panchayat system,” the Chief Minister said. People should not be made to run around to seek the services, he cautioned them.
