AAP MLA Raghav Chadha asks PM Modi to open up Covid-19 shots

Pushing for a strict “India-first” rule for Covid-19 vaccination, AAP MLA and party spokesperson Raghav Chadha on Sunday said he has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking priority for citizens’ needs over exports to other countries. The Delhi BJP, however, accused the AAP of trying to mislead the people.

In his letter, Chadha, stressing on the need for “vaccine nationalism”, said the Centre has chosen to export over 64 million doses to 84 countries “while Indian citizens are desperately looking for a vaccination centre that is still open”.

“I wish to ask the government of India as to whether its priority is the people of Delhi or of Dominican Republic? The people of Maharashtra or of Mauritius? The people of Bengal or Bangladesh? Gujarat or Guyana? Odisha or Oman? Uttar Pradesh or the United Kingdom? Kerala or Kenya,” Chadha asked.

He urged the government to prioritise vaccinating the population of India before “earning trivial international laurels”.

“Don’t let vaccination centres shut while doses are being flown out of the country…,” he said.

“Vaccines should have a strict India-first rule, with Indian citizens’ needs being given priority over exports to other countries,” Chadha said.

The letter comes amid reports of vaccine shortage by several states in the country, claims which the Centre have repeatedly rejected.

Last week, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had written to Modi, urging him to open the vaccination drive for everyone in light of the severe spike in Covid-19 cases across the country.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “Chadha’s letter is neither motivated by any form of nationalism nor any concern for the youth of the country. AAP is simply trying to mislead people on the issue. The government of India is seriously committed to speedy vaccination of all. The government has organised the biggest vaccine drive in the country from April 11 to 14.”

The Prime Minister’s Office did not immediately comment on the matter.

