AAP names Ahlawat as new face in Delhi Cabinet

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced that Sultanpur Majra legislator Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat will be the new face in the Delhi cabinet headed by Atishi, who will be sworn in as chief minister on September 21. Sultanpur Majra legislator Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat. (HT)

Ahlawat, a first-time MLA, is an active leader from the Scheduled Caste community who joined the AAP ahead of the 2020 Assembly polls. He was earlier associated with the Bahujan Samaj Party, and contested the 2008 and 2013 Delhi elections on a BSP ticket.

The AAP described Ahlawat as a committed public servant and entrepreneur with a focus on uplifting underprivileged people.

“Hailing from a modest background, his journey from humble beginnings to a thriving political career stands as a testament to his resilience and dedication. As a key member of the AAP, Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat has introduced significant reforms in education, healthcare, and urban infrastructure, all aimed at improving the lives of his constituents,” the statement said.

According to the AAP, Ahlawat has made “significant legislative contributions” by advocating for the regularisation of contract workers in the sanitation sector, introducing policies to ensure women-only teaching staff in schools, and actively supporting initiatives for full statehood for Delhi.

Soon after his name was announced as a new minister, Ahlawat on X, “I was an Aam Aadmi and will remain so, even when I am a minister. I am thankful to Arvind Kejriwal for giving me this opportunity and will try my best to work with honesty and dedication. He had to quit under sad circumstances due to false corruption charges. We are all standing by him and will work towards bringing him back as the next CM.”

Ahlawat is likely to get the social welfare portfolio — earlier held by Raaj Kumar Anand, who switched over to the BSP — and his elevation as a minister is likely to help the AAP during the upcoming Delhi elections.

Speaking about Anand, the Sultanpur Majra legislator said, “There was an ED (Enforcement Directorate) raid at Raaj Kumar Anand’s house and he was under pressure to leave the party. He was a businessman and had to buckle to the pressure.”

Responding to the development the BJP said Ahlawat’s elevation was “surprising”.

“Kuldeep Kumar and Vishesh Ravi have been very active and vocal leaders in the party but AAP has suddenly chosen to ignore them and elevate a dummy leader in the name of empowerment,” said Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.