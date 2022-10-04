AAP to burn trash effigies to expose BJP’s poor run in MCDs: Durgesh Pathak

The Aam Aadmi Party leaders will burn effigy of demon king Ravana made of trash to protest against the BJP, which they claim, has done nothing to make the capital clean.

“BJP-ruled MCD has subjected Delhi to immense shame by faring at the bottom of Swachh Survekshan. BJP now plans to add 16 more trash mountains in the capital. As per the latest survey MCD secured the 37th rank out of 45 cities. There’s no corner in Delhi which is not covered in filth. The filth and trash on the streets of Delhi is a symbol of BJP’s disastrous run in the MCD. I appeal to all Delhiites to join AAP’s symbolic protests and raise their voice by burning the effigy of BJP’s maladministration this Dussehra,” Pathak said in a press conference.

AAP has demanded that MCD elections be held at the earliest.

On Tuesday AAP leaders will burn the effigies at different places. “This symbolic protest will be held at over 3,500 sites all over Delhi. Through this symbolic protest, the people of Delhi will raise their voice against the BJP and its maladministration,” Pathak said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said burning Ravana effigies made of trash amounts to insulting Hindu beliefs. “Ravan was considered a symbol of evil but that apart, Ravan was a great devotee of Lord Shiva and even Lord Ram ensured Ravan proper cremation after his death. Therefore, making effigies out of trash & filth is a great disrespect to Hindu beliefs,” said Kapoor.