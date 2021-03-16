AAP to protest against Delhi NCT Bill tomorrow

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will organise a protest on Wednesday against a Bill introduced by the Union government on Monday in Parliament that seeks to give overarching powers over Delhi’s daily functions to the Centre-appointed Lieutenant Governor (L-G).

“The AAP will organise the protest tomorrow [Wednesday] at 2 pm at Jantar Mantar over the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Aam Aadmi Party MPs [members of Parliament], Cabinet ministers in Delhi, and party MLAs [members of legislative assembly] will be present,” said Delhi minister Gopal Rai. “The BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] has been left baffled by the recent loss in the municipal bye-polls to five wards and the AAP’s popularity across states. By bringing this Bill in Parliament, the BJP has made it clear that it wants to rule Delhi through back door by making the L-G more powerful.”

Rai called the Bill a conspiracy to make an administrative mess in Delhi again. “The BJP will act as an obstructionist in implementation of the policies in this year’s Delhi budget which focuses on patriotism and aims to further improve governance in Delhi.”

The BJP did not immediately respond to Rai’s comments.

Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy introduced the Bill in the Lower House, where the government has a comfortable majority. The Bill says the “government” in Delhi will mean the L-G in the context of all legislation passed by the city-state’s assembly. It makes it mandatory for the city government to seek the L-G’s opinion before any executive action.

“The said Bill will promote harmonious relations between the legislature and the executive, and further define the responsibilities of the elected government and the lieutenant governor, in line with the constitutional scheme of governance of National Capital Territory of Delhi, as interpreted by the Hon’ble Supreme Court,” read a statement of objects and reasons, attached with the draft legislation, attributed to Union home minister Amit Shah.

Shortly after the Bill was introduced, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of seeking to drastically curtail the powers of the elected government.

On July 4, 2018, the Supreme Court ruled that the L-G could not interfere in every decision of the Delhi government and must act on the aid and advice of the council of ministers.