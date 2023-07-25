Aam Aadmi Party to stage protest at Jantar Mantar over Manipur crisis

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will stage a protest in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Tuesday over the situation in strife-torn Manipur and against alleged incidents of brutality against women in the northeastern state. Gopal Rai made the announcement on his social media account. (HT file photo)

The party’s Delhi state convenor and minister for environment, Gopal Rai, took to Twitter announcing the protest and called out like-minded people to reach Jantar Mantar at 4pm on Tuesday.

“In protest against the rising violence and brutalities against women in Manipur, the Aam Aadmi Party will stage a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar at 4pm today. We appeal to all friends to surely reach Jantar Mantar at 4pm today,” Rai posted on his official Twitter account.

The AAP’s Delhi unit also shared a poster announcing the agitation on its official Twitter account.

The Delhi traffic police is yet to issue a traffic advisory.

A video surfaced on July 19 showing three women being stripped and paraded in Manipur.

The incident fanned fresh tensions in the state and also led to the washing out of the first two days of Parliament’s monsoon session last week.

Ethnic violence has rocked the state for the last two months and claimed over 150 lives and left over 50,000 injured. Clashes first broke out on May 3 in Churachandpur town after Kuki groups called for protests against a proposal to grant scheduled tribe status to Manipur’s dominant Meitei community.