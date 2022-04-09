AAP backs protest by cab drivers over hikes in CNG prices

Hundreds of cab drivers staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday to oppose the steep hike in CNG prices, drawing support from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government for the rising fuel prices across the country.

CNG price has risen by ₹13.1 in a month, with a kilo of gas now costing ₹69.11 in Delhi.

The cab drivers have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from April 18 if the government does not agree to their demands. “We have informed the Central and state governments that we will go on strike from April 18 if our demands are not fulfilled. The government should either slash the CNG prices or revise the fares. The CNG prices have neared ₹70 per kg and the cab drivers are still operating on the old fare. It is difficult for the drivers to survive in the wake of skyrocketing prices,” said Ravi Rathor, president of ‘Sarvodaya Drivers Welfare Association’.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said the BJP-led Centre is “waging a war against the poor” and that it “has raised the price of CNG by over ₹14 in 20 days”. “The Modi government has drastically increased the penalty imposed on delay in renewal of fitness certificates of autos and taxis. Earlier, a fine of ₹300 was imposed for delay in renewal of fitness certificate of auto-taxi, which has now been increased to a staggering ₹5,000,” said Pathak.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor attributing the rise in fuel rates to international factors. “CNG is the backbone of Delhi’s transport infrastructure and therefore AAP leaders should ask CM Kejriwal to extend subsidy on CNG rates to auto-taxi drivers or reduce local taxes on CNG rates to ensure smooth running of public transport, without affectingdrivers or commuters,” Kapoor said.

