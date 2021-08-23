Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / AAP protests against BJP over alleged corruption in Novelty Cinema sale
delhi news

AAP protests against BJP over alleged corruption in Novelty Cinema sale

While the AAP is in charge of Delhi government, the BJP rules the three municipal corporations. Delhi goes to municipal polls next year.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 24, 2021 12:40 AM IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers protest against BJP and MCD over the selling of Novelty Cinema, near BJP office, in New Delhi.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday staged demonstrations in all 272 wards in Delhi to protest against the lease sale of the plot of Novelty Cinema in north Delhi by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporations (MCD) allegedly at a price much below it’s current value.

“AAP workers organised ‘padyatra’ against BJP in all 272 wards of Delhi today. The protests were against the sale of 200-crore Novelty Cinema plot by BJP for just 34 crore. The BJP leaders have sold the Novelty Cinema land to their own people at throwaway prices so that they can fill their own pockets. The BJP has been committing scam after scam in the MCD and made the MCD completely bankrupt,” said Vikas Total, AAP councillor and leader of Opposition in the North MCD.

While the AAP is in charge of Delhi government, the BJP rules the three municipal corporations. Delhi goes to municipal polls next year.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that North MCD will cancel the sale if AAP can bring an offer for the enhanced price. “AAP can easily make the government buy it at 100 crore, which is half the market price quoted by AAP leaders,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi BJP spokesperson further said that the circle rate of the plot is 18.98 crore, adding that it was sold at 34.70 crore, which is twice the amount.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

R-day violence: Delhi court pulls up police for ‘convenient’ investigation

Man stabbed by son’s former employer, held

Hand over keys to residential section of Markaz in 2 days: Delhi HC

Delhiwale: The Nagina walla
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP