AAP protests against BJP over alleged corruption in Novelty Cinema sale

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday staged demonstrations in all 272 wards in Delhi to protest against the lease sale of the plot of Novelty Cinema in north Delhi by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporations (MCD) allegedly at a price much below it’s current value.

“AAP workers organised ‘padyatra’ against BJP in all 272 wards of Delhi today. The protests were against the sale of ₹200-crore Novelty Cinema plot by BJP for just ₹34 crore. The BJP leaders have sold the Novelty Cinema land to their own people at throwaway prices so that they can fill their own pockets. The BJP has been committing scam after scam in the MCD and made the MCD completely bankrupt,” said Vikas Total, AAP councillor and leader of Opposition in the North MCD.

While the AAP is in charge of Delhi government, the BJP rules the three municipal corporations. Delhi goes to municipal polls next year.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that North MCD will cancel the sale if AAP can bring an offer for the enhanced price. “AAP can easily make the government buy it at ₹100 crore, which is half the market price quoted by AAP leaders,” he said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson further said that the circle rate of the plot is ₹18.98 crore, adding that it was sold at ₹34.70 crore, which is twice the amount.