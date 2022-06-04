AAP’s candidate for Rajinder Nagar bypoll Durgesh Pathak files nomination
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for Rajinder Nagar Durgesh Pathak on Friday filed his nomination for the bypoll scheduled for June 23, party officials said.
June 6 is the last date for candidates to file their nomination for the Rajinder Nagar bypoll, which was necessitated when AAP MLA Raghav Chadha was nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab by the party in March.
However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are yet to finalise their candidates.
A Delhi BJP leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the party is in the final stage of selecting the candidate. Former Rajinder Nagar MLA RP Singh or Delhi BJP leader Rajesh Bhatia or Manjinder Singh Sirsa is likely to be fielded as BJP nominee. “The final decision has to be taken by the party high command,” the Delhi BJP leader said.
A Delhi Congress leader also said the party is in the final stage of selecting their candidate.
Meanwhile, Pathak has already started campaigning, holding door to door meetings trying to build support for the party. “AAP will now strengthen its election campaign in Rajinder Nagar even further. I am getting a good response from the people and I am confident that people will vote for me,” Pathak said.
