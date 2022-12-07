Home / Cities / Delhi News / AAP's ‘Hum Jeet Gaye’ tweet to celebrate Delhi civic poll win | Watch

AAP's 'Hum Jeet Gaye' tweet to celebrate Delhi civic poll win

Published on Dec 07, 2022 06:52 PM IST

The AAP shared the clip, from Aamir Khan's film, where villagers are seen celebrating after winning a cricket match against the British.

AAP supporters celebrate their party's win in the Delhi MCD election, in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (ANI)
ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Shortly after its historic victory in the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) election, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took to Twitter to celebrate by sharing a clip from Bollywood's Oscar-nominated 'Lagaan' movie.

The AAP shared the clip, from Aamir Khan's film, where villagers are seen celebrating after winning a cricket match against the British. “Hum jeet gaye! (we won),” a villager is heard screaming in the clip, which the AAP also captioned.

The high-stakes battle for control over the Delhi Municipal Corporation has ended with the AAP winning 134 of the total 250 wards in the national capital's civic body poll, uprooting 15-year rule by the BJP. The AAP won 134 wards, while the BJP came second with 104 wards. The Congress managed to get nine wards, while three wards were bagged by Independents.

There was a neck-and-neck race at one point, but the AAP edged past the BJP as the day progressed.

The AAP also received the "double-engine" government for the first time, giving it total control over most of the sectors in the national capital.

The victory is a huge boost for AAP, which has been working hard to expand its national presence. Earlier this year, it was successful in forming the government in Punjab.

In a speech following his victory, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "After the victory, you're no longer just a party member, you belong to the ward and the civic body. We have to work together. Delhi has shown that issues like health and education are critical too."

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, and MPs Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh were also present on the occasion.

delhi municipal corporation mcd civic polls

