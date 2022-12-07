Home / Cities / Delhi News / AAP workers celebrate MCD win by dancing to BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's ‘Rikinya ke Papa’ | Watch

AAP workers celebrate MCD win by dancing to BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's ‘Rikinya ke Papa’ | Watch

delhi news
Published on Dec 07, 2022 06:47 PM IST

In the 250-member civic body, the AAP won 134 seats, the BJP 104, Congress 9, and the remaining three winners were independents.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

As is now customary after any election victory of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, the party supporters celebrated its win in the civic body polls by dancing to ‘Rinkiya ke Papa,’ a song crooned by BJP MP and actor, Manoj Tiwari.

Several Twitter users, including members of the Aam Aadmi Party, shared a clip of AAP supporters dancing to the song.

In February 2020, after the Arvind Kejriwal-led party scored a stupendous win in the assembly election, AAP supporters had mocked Tiwari – at the time, the BJP's Delhi unit chief – by dancing to and singing a ‘parody’ version of the song.

Meanwhile, in the MCD election, votes for which were cast on December 4, and counted on Wednesday, the AAP crossed the majority figure of 126 in the 250-member body, by winning 134 seats. The BJP, which was in power in the MCD since 2007, came second with 104 seats. From Congress, only nine candidates were victorious, and the remaining three winners were independents.

Under Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party has been in power in the city-state since December 2013. It also has a government in Punjab, where Bhagwant Mann is the chief minister.

