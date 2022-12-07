‘Love you, Delhi’: Kejriwal on MCD at AAP show of strength, seeks PM's blessing

Soon after a big win in the elections for the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi), top Aam Aadmi Party leaders gathered for a big show of strength in the national capital where Arvind Kejriwal sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blessings to address the city's civic concerns. "We have to end corruption, we have to clean Delhi... I am thankful to those who voted for us. For those who did not vote for us, we will get their concerns addressed first."

Earlier in a tweet, he had written in Hindi. “Thanks to the people of Delhi for this grand victory and many congratulations to all. Now all of us together have to make Delhi clean and beautiful."

