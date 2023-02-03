Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AAP’s mayor candidate Shelly Oberoi withdraws plea from SC demanding ‘time-bound election'

Published on Feb 03, 2023 03:57 PM IST

In her plea, Oberoi had sought directions for the elections to take place in a time-bound manner and to ensure that the nominated members are not allowed to vote, reported news agency ANI.

ByYagya Sharma

Aam Aadmi Party’s mayor candidate Shelly Oberoi has withdrawn a plea from the Supreme Court demanding elections for mayor to be held in a time-bound manner, after a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud observed that the Municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayor election is scheduled to be held on Monday.

In her plea, Oberoi had sought directions for the elections to take place in a time-bound manner and to ensure that the nominated members are not allowed to vote, reported news agency ANI.

The MCD house’s second attempt to appoint the mayor was stalled on January 24 after the LG-appointed presiding officer adjourned it indefinitely following a ruckus by some councillors.

In its first meeting to hold the mayor elections on Januray 6, some councillors of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the AAP were involved in fist-fights and physical assault.

In the MCD elections held last December, the AAP secured a clear majority by winning 134 of the 250 wards while the BJP held its ground on 104 seats.

