Act against residential plots on farm lands: Delhi LG
New Delhi: Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena has directed the district magistrates to take action against illegal plots for residential purposes, specially in the rural areas of the Capital, officials in the LG office said on Thursday.
“Pointing towards the problem of sale of agricultural land after cutting it into residential plots, the LG directed the DMs to take proactive and strict action, so as to prevent unauthorised sale of land. In this regard, the DMs were also asked to carefully verify the carving of smaller plots at old farmhouses and ensure necessary action in accordance with provisions of law,” the LG office said in a statement.
The officials said Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar and divisional commissioner KR Meena were also present in the meeting.
The LG also directed the officials to go out in the field, monitor sanitation, identify waterlogging spots and fix them in coordination with agencies concerned. He also told the officials to promptly act against complaints of encroachment.
The Delhi government spokesperson did not comment on the matter.
Ghaziabad civic body rolls out unique ID number to all properties
Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad municipal corporation on Friday started the exercise to provide a 17-digit unique identification (UID) to all properties under its jurisdiction area. The UIDs have been generated after a GIS-survey of properties in the month of February and as a result all properties which were not under the tax net have also been added to the corporation's official records.
Residential colonies in Haryana to get regular power connections
Residential colonies established in Haryana, which do not have regular electricity connections, will be given power connections under various terms and conditions. In addition, 2,300 residential electricity connections have been given to 13 developers in the last four months. This information was given in a meeting held under the chairmanship of chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal. An official spokesperson said that by August 15, regular connections will be issued to four developers.
Punjab govt going soft on former tainted Congress ministers, alleges BJP leader Bajwa
Raising doubts over the ongoing anti-corruption drive of Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab, BJP leader and former MLA Fateh Jung Bajwa on Friday alleged that the few former Congress ministers, whose names have appeared in corruption cases, have been given an escape route on the behest of AAP's leadership in Delhi.
‘Irregularities’ in welfare schemes: Former Sangrur assistant labour commissioner given clean chit
Sangrur: Days after issuing a show-cause notice to then assistant labour commissioner of Sangrur, who is now posted as ALC, Ludhiana, for allegedly giving benefit of welfare schemes to ineligible persons, the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board of the state labour department has given clean chit to him.
1.1 lakh Indians, OCI cardholders visited Kartarpur gurdwara using corridor: Govt
New Delhi: A total of 1,10,670 Indians and overseas citizenship of India cardholders visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan using the Kartarpur corridor, the government said on Friday. The corridor linking Dera Baba Nanak in India's Gurdaspur with the gurdwara in Pakistan's Kartarpur was thrown open in November 2019. Gurdwara Darbar Sahib is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the Ravi, about four km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.
