Act against salons offering hair transplants by unqualified technicians: Delhi HC
- The court order said that hair transplantation to be performed by qualified dermatologists or trained surgeons with informed consent of the patient and it is critical to evaluate the risk from a medical perspective.
Expressing concerns over the “mushrooming of salons” where “self-proclaimed technicians” are rendering hair transplantation services while shunning medical ethics and defying protocol, the Delhi high court has asked the Centre and the state government to look into the issue, keep quacks in check and ensure that patients are informed about the risks involved in the process.
“The fact that hair transplantation surgeries are being carried out in salons with the aid of technicians is a matter of great concern since neither they are fully qualified nor can any such procedures be carried out except under supervision of a trained surgeon or dermatologist,” the court said while hearing a plea for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of a 35-year-old, allegedly due to negligence during a hair transplant at hair studio in Rohini.
On May 11, justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta directed the city police commissioner to take action against such establishments.
It also said that it is imperative that necessary steps are taken by the authorities to ensure that such practices are checked and people are made aware of the procedure and the medico legal issues.
“Requisite safeguards need to be ensured for safety of the persons who undertake the aforesaid treatment. Also, the public at large needs to be made aware that such hair transplantation procedures/aesthetic surgeries can be fatal at the hands of unqualified professionals, which require strict medical supervision. In case any such medical protocols have not been established for guidance of medical practitioners, the same need to be framed at national level, in view of upcoming aesthetic surgeries and hair transplantation procedures,” the court order said.
In the present case, the deceased man-- who paid ₹30,000 for the procedure -- developed a painful scalp followed by swelling on the face and shoulders, and subsequently passed away during the course of treatment at a hospital. According to the treatment papers, the cause of death was septic shock with multi-organ failure as part of Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, a rare, serious disorder of the skin and mucous membranes.
-
Heatwave in Delhi to worsen today: IMD
Parts of the Capital reeled under a heatwave on Friday, with the mercury crossing 46 degrees Celsius (C) in south-west Delhi's Najafgarh, even as the weather office predicted that a “severe heatwave” would take hold of the city on Saturday Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 42.5C — three degrees above normal — on Friday, while Najafgarh recorded a high of 46.1C.
-
Delhi: 25-yr-old man arrested for online stalking
A 25-year-old man has been arrested from west Delhi for allegedly stalking a woman on social media, police said on Friday. Deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said a woman had lodged a complaint on the police's cyber portal, claiming that she was being stalked on social media since February 14 by Singh. She said she was receiving messages from unknown mobile numbers and various social media accounts, police said.
-
Car showroom to warehouse: Scene of tragedy had many faces
Even as senior state and administration officials said they would launch an inquiry into the legal status of the building on the main Rohtak Road in Mundka, where a fire left at least 27 dead on Friday, the area's industrial welfare association said it served as a home for a host of commercial activities, including a car showroom, office spaces, and a backend for a medical laboratory.
-
Horror, devastation in Delhi's Mundka
Family members of people who worked at the building that went up in flames in West Delhi's Mundka began gathering at three hospitals where the bodies and those injured were being taken to, with many saying they were unable to trace their kin. Vishal, a 21-year-old resident of Mundka who was working at the building for the last 18 months said he fainted and couldn't remember anything after that. “I don't remember who saved me. But when I opened my eyes, I was near the building's gate,” he said.
-
Delhi: BJP asks North MCD to raze 2 ‘illegal’ rooms outside AAP headquarters
Amid escalating war of words over anti-encroachment drives by the civic bodies, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday demanded action against “illegal” constructions on the footpath outside the Aam Aadmi Party headquarters at Rouse Avenue, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg. In a letter to the North Delhi Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Goel on Friday, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor claimed that there are two rooms constructed on the pavement outside AAP headquarters.
