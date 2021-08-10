Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Active Covid cases in Delhi below 500
delhi news

Active Covid cases in Delhi below 500

Delhi added 39 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, even as 76 more people recovered from the infection, showed data from the state’s daily health bulletin. As a result, the city’s active case count fell from 536 on Sunday to 498.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 04:36 AM IST
The test positivity rate also fell below 0.10% once again, after two days, to 0.08%, showed data from the state government bulletin.(ANI)

The number of active cases in the national capital fell below 500 on Monday, for the first time since the early days of the pandemic in March and April last year, as the city continued its progress in a remarkable turnaround after the punishing fourth wave of infections between April and May this year.

Delhi added 39 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, even as 76 more people recovered from the infection, showed data from the state’s daily health bulletin. As a result, the city’s active case count fell from 536 on Sunday to 498.

The city added one more death of the infection.

The test positivity rate also fell below 0.10% once again, after two days, to 0.08%, showed data from the state government bulletin.

Positivity rate is a crucial metric as experts say it shows how widespread the virus is in the community, and when a dropping positivity rate is coupled with decreasing new cases, it indicates that the spread of the virus is reducing within the community.

As a rule of thumb, tracking a region’s positivity rate serves as a good barometer for whether cases are going to increase or decrease in the coming days: a rising positivity rate generally means cases will rise in the immediate future, while a dropping positivity rate tends to precede a drop in new infections.

In Delhi, this number has been below 5% for 81 days, and below 1% for 71 days, according to the state government’s health bulletin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news covid-19 coronavirus
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

ITBP shares wholesome post of father saluting daughter who joined the force

Big furry dog gets upsets with mama, then adorably forgives her. Watch

This animal dispensary in Chennai is saving hundreds of stray, abused animals

Woman screams after seeing ‘flying baby’. But wait, there's a twist
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Live
Shahid Kapoor
Quit India movement
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Anupam Shyam
August 2021 festivals
Nagasaki Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP