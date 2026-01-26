Activist alleges tree felling, negligence at Delhi Zoo

A wildlife activist has written to Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav flagging multiple irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi Zoo, calling for an immediate independent inquiry. Nearly 100 mature trees were felled on directions of the zoo director without permission under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act (DPTA), the activist said. (HT PHOTO)

This comes just weeks after the National Zoo Workers’ Union alleged that a jackal, who escaped from and hid in a burrow in the Himalayan Black Bear’s enclosure, had been burnt alive as staff tried to catch it. While the zoo had denied this, an investigation into the allegations is on and a report is expected next week.

In a letter, dated January 24, Ajay Dubey alleged illegal felling of nearly 100 trees last year, black marketing of tickets, and the deployment of multi-tasking staff (MTS) in animal enclosures without requisite training, calling for an inquiry.

In the email letter, seen by HT, Dubey said the zoo is violating the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act (DPTA), and Central Zoo Authority (CZA) guidelines.

The zoo director, CZA and Union ministry did not respond to HT’s requests for comment.

The email, which has also been sent to the CZA, further alleged that a number of schedule-I animals (critically endangered species) have died recently, some of them possibly due to grave negligence on part of staff.

“There (appears to be) criminal negligence in sanitation — specifically the unauthorised use of rat poison — allegedly which led to the deaths of three Chowsingha (Four-horned Antelope). Similar accountability is sought for the deaths of an Indian Rhinoceros, Black Buck, and the African Elephant (Shankar),” the letter said.

On January 6, HT reported that an Indian Veterinary Report Institute (IVRI) report had linked the death of three antelope deaths at the zoo in Decemberto rat poison — they were suspected to have consumed tablets used for rodent control. The Chowsingha is protected under Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife Protection Act (amended), 2022.

Nearly 100 mature trees also were felled on directions of the zoo director without permission under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act (DPTA), Dubey alleged, writing, “GPS-tagged photographs and videos exist as evidence of this ecological destruction, yet no action has been initiated.”

Among other allegations, Dubey, calling it a “black-market racket”, said visitors were being allowed entry via cash payments — despite the ticketing process being completely online. Inside, construction works are reportedly being carried out without CZA approval and staff — despite not being adequately trained or specialising in animal care — are still being deployed amongst animals.

“Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) are illegally assigned to animal handling — a technical task requiring specialized training, while trained posts remain defunct, directly endangering both animals and staff,” he said.

The current internal inquiry into the jackal’s death being carried out by a subordinate of the zoo director (joint director) is a clear conflict of interest, he added.

Dubey has urged the ministry and the CZA to order a time-bound investigation by an external agency and a suspension of the zoo director and other staff.

In 2018, Dubey and animal activist Gauri Maulekhi had filed a petition in the Delhi HC alleging multiple irregularities at the Delhi Zoo at the time, including a high mortality count, possible fudging of records for some animals such as monitor lizards, and possible underreporting of deaths. This matter will be court next on February 25, Dubey told HT.

“Essentially, this gives the ministry and others time to respond to these fresh allegations and conduct an independent inquiry. I also intend to submit these fresh allegations before the court,” he said.