Admissions open for EWS seats in entry-level classes

The online registration process for admission to the city’s private schools in entry-level classes — nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1 — under the reserved categories of economically weaker section (EWS), disadvantaged groups (DG), and children with disabilities for the academic session 2022-23 began on Tuesday.

The admission process was to begin on March 22 but the schedule was revised by the directorate of education (DoE) and registrations rescheduled to March 29. Due to a server error, the admission portal could not be accessed till afternoon but was up and running by evening.

Ekramul Haque, founder of Mission Taaleem, an organisation working in the field of school education, said since the admission process has started late this year and the window for registration kept short — it will close on April 12 — the organisation has collected forms from parents in advance. “We have already received over a thousand forms from parents...,” he said.

Under the Right to Education Act, 2009, at least 25% of seats in entry-level classes have to be mandatorily reserved for EWS/DG (22%) and children with disabilities (3%). While the admission process for children in the general category started last year, admissions in the reserved categories is starting only now.

The first computerised draw of lots for selecting candidates will be held on April 19, the DoE said. All private schools recognised by the three municipal corporations — north, south, and east — as well as the New Delhi Municipal Council, will also take part in the computerised admission system.

The DoE has fixed an upper age limit of 5, 6, and 7 years, as of March 31, 2022, for admissions to nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1, respectively. The minimum age for admission in these classes is 3, 4, and 5 years, as of March 31, 2021, respectively. However, the upper age limit for children with disabilities is nine years for admission to all three classes.

Families having an annual income less than ₹1 lakh can apply for admission under the EWS category.

Ashwini Sheetal, father of a five-year-old girl, who has been applying to schools under the EWS category for the past few years, said he will apply this year as well. “My daughter was shortlisted through the draw of lots last year. However, since the school is not granting admission, the matter is in court. I will be applying this year as well since my daughter will not be eligible once she crosses the age criteria,” said Sheetal.

Sudha Acharya, chairperson of the National Progressive School Conference (NPSC), said that while the admission process is being held online, the school had a support mechanism in place to address queries of parents after the draw of lots.