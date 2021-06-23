Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Admissions to entry level classes in Delhi govt schools will start on June 28
delhi news

Admissions to entry level classes in Delhi govt schools will start on June 28

Admissions to entry-level classes in Delhi government schools will begin from June 28 and the last date of submission of applications is July 12
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 23, 2021 11:47 PM IST
HT Image

Admissions to entry-level classes in Delhi government schools will begin from June 28 and the last date of submission of applications is July 12. Parents of those wishing to admit their wards in nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1 of Delhi government’s Sarvodaya Vidyalayas may collect the forms from schools.

“During school timings, application forms must be available with the security guard at the entrance of the school, so that parents don’t have to wait to obtain the application form,” the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education said on Wednesday, while notifying the admission process.

Parents of applicants will have to drop the duly filled forms in a drop box at the school and they may also seek help from teachers and school management committee members to fill up the forms. The age limit for nursery, KG, and Class 1 is 3, 4, and 5 years, respectively.

“Older children are to be given admission in age-appropriate class…Further, the age relaxation of up to 30 days may be granted at the level of Heads of Schools in the maximum as well as minimum age limit for Nursery and KG/Class 1,” the circular added.

“The list of children selected through a draw of lots shall be displayed on the school notice board on July 23 at 11am; it will be put up at 3pm in evening shift schools. Admission procedure will start from July 26 and will be completed by August 4. If any seat is vacant post that date, children in the waiting list will be allotted seats from August 5 to 7,” the notice said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Dog comforts sister who hates car rides, their pics are smile inducing

Brothers from San Francisco cover over 800-meter-long highline, set record

Man glides around Times Square on drone. Viral video sparks several reactions

Did you notice the lizard in this pic of a rose? Netizens find it adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP