Admissions to entry level classes in Delhi govt schools will start on June 28

Admissions to entry-level classes in Delhi government schools will begin from June 28 and the last date of submission of applications is July 12. Parents of those wishing to admit their wards in nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1 of Delhi government’s Sarvodaya Vidyalayas may collect the forms from schools.

“During school timings, application forms must be available with the security guard at the entrance of the school, so that parents don’t have to wait to obtain the application form,” the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education said on Wednesday, while notifying the admission process.

Parents of applicants will have to drop the duly filled forms in a drop box at the school and they may also seek help from teachers and school management committee members to fill up the forms. The age limit for nursery, KG, and Class 1 is 3, 4, and 5 years, respectively.

“Older children are to be given admission in age-appropriate class…Further, the age relaxation of up to 30 days may be granted at the level of Heads of Schools in the maximum as well as minimum age limit for Nursery and KG/Class 1,” the circular added.

“The list of children selected through a draw of lots shall be displayed on the school notice board on July 23 at 11am; it will be put up at 3pm in evening shift schools. Admission procedure will start from July 26 and will be completed by August 4. If any seat is vacant post that date, children in the waiting list will be allotted seats from August 5 to 7,” the notice said.