Tue, Dec 09, 2025
Advocate who hurled shoe at ex-CJI attacked at Delhi’s Karkardooma court

ByJignasa Sinha
Published on: Dec 09, 2025 04:51 pm IST

Advocate Rakesh Kishore said he was attacked by ‘opposition’ members who had earlier threatened him when he had hurled a shoe at then Chief Justice of India B R Gavai

New Delhi: Advocate Rakesh Kishore, who had hurled a shoe at then Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai in Supreme Court in October, was thrashed by a group of men at Karkardooma court on Tuesday morning.

Advocate who hurled shoe at ex-CJI attacked at Delhi’s Karkardooma court

A video of the incident surfaced on social media showed the men attacking Kishore, chanting slogans and pushing him. Kishore, who’s in his 70s, was seen trying to avoid them.

Kishore told HT that he was attacked by “opposition” members who had earlier threatened him when he had hurled a shoe at Gavai.

“The attacker was a young advocate, who came at me with his slippers. I had gone to court in the morning with a friend to hand over a case. They hurt me. So, I left. They told me they were attacking me because I had previously hurt CJI. They also chanted religious slogans,” he said.

Kishore said he doesn’t wish to file any complaint as he didn’t sustain any grievous injuries.

“We didn’t file a complaint. What’s the point of complaining against lawyers? They are all our own brothers. It’s just a small matter within the family,” he said.

Shahadara Bar secretary Narveer Dabas said, “Advocate Rakesh Kishore, who had in the past attempted to throw his shoe at then Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, allegedly got into a scuffle with a group of lawyers inside the Karkardooma court premises at around 1 pm today. Kishore was returning after attending a matter at court no. 10 when the incident took place.”

He added that the bar body has not received a complaint from either side and will act once they receive the same.

Former CJI Gavai was attacked during a hearing on October 6. Kishore was detained but CJI did not file any complaint.

