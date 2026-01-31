Aerocity metro station to be triple interchange hub

The Aerocity Metro Station is set to become a major triple interchange hub following the approval of a 2.26‑km extension linking it to Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, significantly boosting airport and south Delhi connectivity under Phase-4 of the Delhi Metro expansion. The new link will extend the Tughlakabad–Aerocity Golden Line (Silver Line) to the airport’s Terminal 1 station on the Magenta Line (HT)

The new link, approved by the Union cabinet on December 24,will extend the Tughlakabad–Aerocity Golden Line (Silver Line) to the airport’s Terminal 1 station on the Magenta Line. Once completed, the Aerocity station will become a major travel hub connecting the Airport Express Line, the Golden Line, and – in the future – a proposed National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) corridor to Alwar.

According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials, the expanded Aerocity station will offer platform-to-platform connectivity on one side and concourse-to-concourse paid-area integration between the Airport Express Line and the Golden Line. The new Golden Line platform will be built about 22 metres deep and stretch approximately 290 metres – around 30m longer than typical interchange stations – to handle increased passenger flow.

“As part of the Phase 4 expansion, Delhi Aerocity is being developed as a key interchange station. The recently approved extension to Terminal 1 will further strengthen seamless airport connectivity for passengers from south Delhi,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications, DMRC.

The station’s design also incorporates provisions for a future NCRTC platform, allowing for later integration without major disruption. The alignment shows the Golden Line and the planned NCRTC corridor crossing almost diagonally at Aerocity.

“This station has been planned keeping future requirements in mind. Necessary structural provisions will be kept for the proposed NCRTC corridor so that it can be integrated at a later stage without major disruption,” Dayal said.

The Aerocity–Tughlakabad corridor will provide faster access to south Delhi areas such as Tughlakabad, Ambedkar Nagar, and Khanpur. Once operational, travellers from these area will be able to reach all IGI Airport terminals with fewer interchanges.

With the extension reaching Terminal 1, passengers travelling from south Delhi will gain direct metro access to the domestic terminal via the Golden Line. In addition, passengers arriving at Terminal 1D will be able to travel to Aerocity and switch to the Airport Express Line for onward journeys to other parts of the city or airport terminals.

Phase-4 of the Delhi Metro, which received a ₹1200-crore Union cabinet approval last month for three corridors spanning about 16km with 13 stations, aims to strengthen last-mile connectivity and improve integration with regional transit networks.