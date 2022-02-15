Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / After 2 yrs shut, Jamia will reopen on March 2
delhi news

After 2 yrs shut, Jamia will reopen on March 2

The university was shut in March 2020 amid the onset of the pandemic. While the varsity resumed classes for PhD scholars for course work, online classes in other programmes continued.
The varsity advised the hostel provosts to monitor the renovation/maintenance work and prepare a fresh list of students for hostel allocation after renovations end.(HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 04:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

After being shut for nearly two years as a result of the pandemic, Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday said it will transition to offline classes for students in the final year of their undergraduate and postgraduate courses from March 15 and March 2 respectively. Students will be required to furnish an RT-PCR test to attend in-person classes and exams.

The university was shut in March 2020 amid the onset of the pandemic. While the varsity resumed classes for PhD scholars for course work, online classes in other programmes continued.

As per a written directive issued by university registrar Nazim Husain Jafri on Monday, the decision will be notified soon.

Jafri also said the university will not be able to provide residential accommodation since repair and maintenance work is currently underway at the facilities. “The university has limited seats in the boys and girls hostels and the hostel buildings are being either renovated or under maintenance. Taking into consideration the Covid-19 protocol, it is not possible or advisable to provide residential accommodation till Covid protocol exists,” said Jafri. The varsity advised the hostel provosts to monitor the renovation/maintenance work and prepare a fresh list of students for hostel allocation after renovations end.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news jamia millia islamia
TRENDING TOPICS
UP Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Uttarakhand election 2022 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Valentine's Day 2022 wishes
Goa Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Valentine's Day 2022
India Covid 19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP