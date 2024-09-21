After Jasola, Rohini DDA flats sold out

All flats offered for sale by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in Rohini have now been sold out under the 2024 housing schemes on a “first come first serve” basis, officials said on Saturday. Since the scheme was launched on September 10, more than 700 flats in Rohini have been sold, while 41 flats in Jasola were sold out on the first day itself. A DDA penthouse in Dwarka Sector 19B. (HT Archive)

DDA on Saturday also announced that it has launched a portal — https://eservices.dda.org.in/hs.html — to provide details of their three housing schemes launched this year for the convenience of homebuyers.

“The response to the housing schemes this year has been great so far across all locations — Dwarka, Rohini, Jasola, Siraspor, Lok Nayak Puram, Narela and Ramgarh Colony. In Dwarka we have 173 flats on offer and more than 2,000 people filled the application and deposited earnest money. We hope that they will also be fully sold. Flats in Dwarka will be sold through e-auctions that will start from Tuesday,” said a DDA official.

“We also expect sales to pick up after October 3 when the shraadh period ends and Navratri begins as more people usually wait for auspicious days to book flats. We have previously seen better sales during Navratri and Diwali every year,” the official added.

Dwarka has flats in middle-income group, high-income group, super high-income group, and penthouses on sale in Sectors 14, 16B and 19B. The flats have a starting price of ₹1.28 crore and go beyond ₹5 crore.

There are 34,000 DDA flats on offer across all schemes and categories of which 1,700 have been sold so far. While Jasola, Rohini and Dwarka have seen huge sales, they have been slow in Narela, Lok Nayak Puram and Siraspur. The location and lack of civic amenities, public transport network and safety concerns have kept buyers away from these flats.

Portal launched

DDA said that it has, for the first time, provided all details of their three housing schemes on a portal where people can view details such as flat category, size, amenities nearby, photos, videos and a location map.

The new portal can be accessed by anyone on the DDA website without needing to register or log in. The portal is among several measures that DDA has taken to sell more flats. DDA has also launched a helpline, helpdesks at the sites and has collated and provided all documents in a docket.

“This is an effort towards revamping the image of DDA and provide facilities for user convenience. Just like private real estate projects, the details of all flats available in various categories have been enlisted, including the common area amenities and facilities in surrounding areas,” said a DDA official.