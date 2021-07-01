After lockdown, Delhi govt’s employment portal sees surge in job-seekers

The Delhi government’s online job portal established a record 75,000 connections between job seekers and employers in June, signifying a surge in people looking for employment as the national Capital opened economic activities after a strict seven-week long lockdown meant to curb the brutal second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Data shared by the government showed that in the month of June alone, the portal jobs.delhi.gov.in saw 1,000 new job seekers on an average every day. Accordingly, the number of avenues offered by employers also picked up in the same month with around 300 new jobs being posted on the portal on a daily basis, though the number of employment opportunities continues to be lower than the demand.

Between June 1 and 30, a total of 34,212 job seekers were registered and 9,522 new vacancies were posted. On an average, 2,500 connections were made every day between job seekers and employers – through WhatsApp, phone calls and direct application to the employers. In total, 75,000 connections were made between job-seekers and employers in June, a government spokesperson said.

As on Thursday, the top three sectors with maximum available vacancies were customer support, delivery executives and sales and business development. Roughly about half of the vacancies (45%) were available for freshers. In terms of gender distribution, nearly 41% jobs were open for all, while 36% were for males only, and 23% were for females.

The portal was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 27 last year, with the aim of helping those who had lost their jobs during the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25, 2020 because of Covid-19 and also for boosting the national capital’s economy.

Job scene, in short.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the city’s employment minister, said the portal, has helped many to get jobs or at least apply for different posts. “The Kejriwal government is most concerned about the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and had therefore, launched the Rojgar Bazaar portal last year to provide job opportunities to unemployed youth. Lakhs of youth had registered and found jobs last year. It is a matter of their faith and trust in CM Arvind Kejriwal that even now, thousands of job-seekers and employers are registering every day in Rojgar Bazaar. We will do everything possible to help youth find jobs at this time of crisis,” he said.

The minister said that during the lockdown, the “Rojgar Bazaar” portal helped businesses hire for delivery and customer support. Now, during the unlocking process, we have witnessed a surge in sales and office jobs again. “The Rozgar Bazaar has proved to be a one-stop portal for all segments - employers ranging from micro enterprises, street vendors looking for cooks, tailors, technicians, MSME looking for accountants/web designers/sales and marketing personnel to hospitals looking for staff. Along with the full time jobs, part time and work from home job options are also available on Rojgar Bazaar,” he said.

Between July 27 and November 4 last year, the portal had more than 1.25 million job seekers, while at least 44,440 employers were registered on the portal and there were 826,603 job openings.

In November last year, the Delhi government had blacklisted at least 207 registered employers from the portal for allegedly demanding money from job seekers whom they contacted through the platform.