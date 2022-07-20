After transport department, Delhi govt to soon introduce faceless services in revenue department

The Delhi government plans to soon introduce faceless services in the revenue department along the lines of services in the transport department, which were introduced in August last year, revenue minister Kailash Gahlot said on Wednesday, adding that New Delhi and southwest Delhi will be the first two districts where the services will be introduced on a pilot basis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“After the success of the pilot run, the digitised certificates from these New Delhi and southwest Delhi districts shall become accessible online. After digitisation of all certificate records, online search will become seamless and will enable the verification of all certificates issued by the Delhi government,” the minister said.

Once introduced after a couple of pilot runs, the faceless services will also bypass the government’s ongoing doorstep delivery of services for certain documents, implying no “mobile sahayak” will then be needed to deliver the document as they would all be digitally approved, signed and generated. These services are also expected to be linked with ‘Digilocker’ (a government-approved digital archive) for the system to fetch important information to be used by the front-line bureaucracy to process any certification in the future.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some of the certificate services that the government is planning to make faceless include SC/ST, OBC, income and employment. This is also expected to include Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificates in the near future that are essential for citizens to claim government welfare benefits.

“The revenue department has already scanned roughly two million certificate records and all records are expected to be completely digitised with the help of NIC by mid-August, 2022. These records are eventually expected to become digitally retrievable by front office executives for verification and other official purposes without having to deal with cumbersome physical extraction of old data records,” Gahlot said.

Officials said the decision to introduce these services was taken as citizens often raised grievances regarding the revenue department’s inability to verify legacy records to issue new certificates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior revenue officials said they will create a service-wise process flow to identify bottlenecks and the same shall be addressed to minimise or eliminate physical interaction of officials with the citizens.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON