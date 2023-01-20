Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
After unification, MCD to apply for open-defecation free tag

Published on Jan 20, 2023 12:14 AM IST

ODF+ and ODF++ protocols consist of various sustainability aspects, including improved access to individual toilets, amenities in community and public toilet maintenance, functionality, etc

MCD has prepared a report on its initial service-level benchmarks regarding sanitation services, sewerage management, water supply. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

The unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to reapply for its open defecation-free (ODF) certification, senior officers aware of the matter said.

A senior civic body official from the department of environment management services (sanitation wing) said the deadline for the application is January 31, and the MCD will be attempting to be certified under the ODF++ category.

ODF+ and ODF++ protocols consist of various sustainability aspects, including improved access to individual toilets, amenities in community and public toilet maintenance, functionality and liquid waste and faecal sludge and septage management.

“Under the old regime, the North MCD had ODF+ certification, while South and East MCD had secured ODF++ certificates. We were hoping to gain points on the basis of these certifications, but the urban affairs ministry officials did not agree. We have to apply from scratch to obtain ODF++ certification,” an official associated with the process said.

A second MCD official said, “In other parts of the country, the septage management is also seen by local bodies but in case of Delhi that sewage network is managed by DJB so we don’t have the access to data around it. We have written to Delhi Jal Board CEO to provide this data for filing out application.”

MCD has prepared a report on its initial service-level benchmarks regarding sanitation services, sewerage management, water supply, solid waste management and storm water drains -- all of which will form the basis of ODF certification.

In terms of the civic body’s internal assessment, the city lacks on service-level parameters on coverage of sewer network services (81%), collection efficiency of sewerage network (85%), sewage treatment capacity (90%). Other such parameters include the extent of segregation of municipal solid waste, extent of scientific disposal of municipal solid waste, and coverage of storm water drainage network.

