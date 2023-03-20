After viral video, Delhi woman says not abducted, was with her friends

New Delhi: After the video of a woman being allegedly forced into a car by its two occupants near outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri surfaced on social media websites, the Delhi police on Sunday said they traced the vehicle’s driver and occupants. However, police said the two occupants of the car, including the woman, are friends and she denied the allegations that she was being forced.

Police said that the occupants of the car, bearing a Haryana number plate, hired it from Sector 35 in Rohini. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that the occupants of the car, bearing a Haryana number plate, hired it from Sector 35 in Rohini. The two are friends and, as per the video, were allegedly seen trying to push the woman back inside after she got out of the car near Mangolpuri, police said.

Harendra Kumar Singh, the deputy commissioner of police (outer), said that a PCR call regarding the incident was received on Saturday around 10pm, and the caller said that “two men were beating a woman and forcing her into a car”.

“The caller also mentioned the registration number of the vehicle. We found that the car was being used by Uber and as many as 11 drivers were assigned so far by Uber. We traced the driver who picked up the passengers from Sector 35 in Rohini,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The driver told us that vehicle was booked from Rohini to Vikaspuri by two men and a woman. On the way, they had an altercation. The video showed the man forcibly pushing the woman inside the car. The woman denied that she was being forced and said that they had an argument due to some personal issues,” he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal took cognisance of the video and tweeted, “I am issuing a notice to Delhi Police. The commission will ensure strict action against these people”.