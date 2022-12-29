Ahead of G20, New Delhi to get theme park, food fest next year

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) announced an elaborate plan on Wednesday to mark India’s presidency of the G20 during which the city will hold the summit of the international grouping and other important meetings next year.

The civic body that administers the New Delhi area, which encompasses Lutyens’ zone, announced a food festival representing cuisines from all G20 member nations, a waste-to-wonder theme park which will have replicas of the national animals of different countries, installation of sculptures by eminent artists at prominent public spaces, and beautification of flyovers and improvement of road stretches.

The measures were announced as part the civic body’s annual budget presented by chairman Amit Yadav.

“NDMC is confident of ending the year with a net surplus, in league with the previous years. We present a forward-looking budget with a surplus of Rs.224.98 crore in current financial year 2022-23 and Rs. 583.29 crore for financial year 2023-24, reflecting our commitment to a well governed and financially sustainable municipal body. We have resolved to provide uninterrupted services to our citizens and keep New Delhi the aspirational National Capital.” said Yadav on Wednesday.

The council has assigned around ₹60 to 100 crore for the improvement of road infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, horticulture and to hold events in the city ahead of the G20 meetings, Yadav said.

“The financial year 2023-24 is going to be special with the presidency of G20 coming to India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The NDMC is quickly taking up a comprehensive beautification of flyovers, roundabouts with sculptures by eminent artists, reflecting our art consciousness. We have assigned ₹60 to 100 crore of the NDMC budget for G20. The city will also host a food festival with flavours from all G20 countries. A park dedicated as the G20 park will display national animals of the Group of 20 countries on a Waste-to-Wonder theme,” he added.

Also read: India will set new data standards in G20 stint

Delhi will host eight G-20 events beginning March 1, 2023 with the meeting of G-20 foreign ministers and culminating with the meeting of heads of governments and states on September 9-10, 2023.

Yadav said that the theme of the budget was ensuring ease of living for citizens and adopting a lifestyle for environment (LiFE), and it will reflect in the NDMC’s preparedness for the summit.

“The roundabouts will be decked with flowers. A 15-day tulip festival and programmes such as music in the park and run for fun will be organised,” Yadav said.

No hike in property tax

The NDMC said it anticipates a 7.25% increase in its receipts at ₹4,743 crore, while Budget Estimate (BE) expenditure is likely to be ₹4,160 crore. The municipal body also announced it was not increasing any property tax rates for the year 2023-24, as tax revenue is projected at an all-time high of ₹1,150 crores. License fees projections are at also at an all-time high of ₹825 crores, the chairman said.

Digitisation of files

The council announced that it will undertake the next phase of digitization of records and files, having digitised over 20 million records in the first phase of the project. A total of 21 municipal services will also be integrated in NDMC’s Integrated Command And Control Centre (ICCC), which includes management of footage from CCTVs.

Refurbishment of roads, buildings

The budget also allocates funds for resurfacing 12 avenue roads, and mechanised cleaning of public spaces in Connaught and Hanuman Mandir complex.

“NDMC would take up comprehensive redevelopment of Gole Market building and its adjoining area as a heritage site. Also, under the Precinct Improvement Project, the adjoining areas of the famous Hanuman Mandir will be developed for better citizen experience,” the budget said.

The municipal body, which was awarded the cleanest city in the category of 100,000-300,000 population as part of the Swacch Survekshan 2022, said that it will continue efforts to retain the tag with 450 stainless-steel twin litter bins being placed in commercial and other spaces.

Also read: G20 meet will introduce world to Brand Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath

Health

AYUSH services (alternative medicine systems) at the homeopathic unit of Palika Maternity Hospital have been proposed to be made functional by March, 2023, while the possibility for using mobile AYUSH dispensary for old age homes was also being explored, the budget said.

It added that NDMC has installed a mist spraying cannon machine at Central Park in Connaught Place and work on installing seven more anti-smog guns will be awarded by March to curb air pollution in the area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON