Delhi children will gather to form world's largest tricolour on Aug 4: Kejriwal
Marking the beginning of the celebrations for the country’s 75th Independence Day, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that thousands of children will come together in the national capital on August 4 to form the largest tricolour ever, a move aimed at setting a world-record.
In an event, people of the country will pledge to make India the number one nation of the world, he stated on Thursday.
“It has been 75 years since Independence, and so many countries have surpassed us. Why were we left behind? God has blessed India with abundance of rivers, mineral ores, mountains, herbs, crops, oceans and seas, Indians are the smartest and most hardworking in the world, yet why do we lag behind? If we leave the country at the mercy of these leaders and their parties, then we will stay behind the world for another 75 years. On the occasion of 75 years of Independence, let us 130 crore Indians come together and pledge to make India the greatest and the strongest nation of the world. 75 years ago, when the whole country came together, we drove the British out. The world’s smartest and hardest-working people are Indians. We should reflect on this and ask ourselves why we lag behind other countries. Today, we all have to come together yet again to make India the greatest country of the world,” said Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party ruling Delhi and Punjab.
Kejriwal informed that Delhi is about to set a world record of creating the largest Tiranga ever. “Every citizen will be filled with deshbhakti (patriotism) as India celebrates its 75th year of independence. On August 4, thousands of kids will congregate in Delhi to form the largest Tiranga in the history of the world,” the Delhi CM said.
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
