Delhi children will gather to form world's largest tricolour on Aug 4: Kejriwal

Marking the beginning of the celebrations for the country’s 75th Independence Day, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that thousands of children will come together in the national capital on August 4 to form the largest tricolour ever, a move aimed at setting a world-record.

In an event, people of the country will pledge to make India the number one nation of the world, he stated on Thursday.

“It has been 75 years since Independence, and so many countries have surpassed us. Why were we left behind? God has blessed India with abundance of rivers, mineral ores, mountains, herbs, crops, oceans and seas, Indians are the smartest and most hardworking in the world, yet why do we lag behind? If we leave the country at the mercy of these leaders and their parties, then we will stay behind the world for another 75 years. On the occasion of 75 years of Independence, let us 130 crore Indians come together and pledge to make India the greatest and the strongest nation of the world. 75 years ago, when the whole country came together, we drove the British out. The world’s smartest and hardest-working people are Indians. We should reflect on this and ask ourselves why we lag behind other countries. Today, we all have to come together yet again to make India the greatest country of the world,” said Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party ruling Delhi and Punjab.

Kejriwal informed that Delhi is about to set a world record of creating the largest Tiranga ever. “Every citizen will be filled with deshbhakti (patriotism) as India celebrates its 75th year of independence. On August 4, thousands of kids will congregate in Delhi to form the largest Tiranga in the history of the world,” the Delhi CM said.