Ahead of Manish Sisodia's questioning by CBI, Sanjay Singh claims AAP leaders being put under 'house arrest'

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 26, 2023 08:58 AM IST

The party has been alleging that today, CBI will arrest the Delhi deputy CM in the excise policy case.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday alleged its leaders are being put under ‘house arrest,’ ahead of party leader and Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia's appearance before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the excise policy case.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh took to Twitter to make the startling claim.

“This is (prime minister Narendra) Modi's police…they may or may not be able to prevent crimes, but they are using all their power to arrest Manish Sisodia. AAP leaders are being put under house arrest. Why are you so scared of (chief minister) Arvind Kejriwal, Modi ji? You can do anything you want, but you will fail,” tweeted Singh.

He shared with his tweet an image of security personnel deployed outside what is presumably his residence.

AAP leaders are being put under 'house arrest,' claimed Sanjay Singh (Twitter/Sanjay Singh AAP)
