AIIMS trauma centre gets five new OTs in Delhi

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Delhi’s (AIIMS) trauma centre on Thursday announced it has added five state-of-the-art modular operation theatres (OTs), taking the total number of OTs to 11 at the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre. This means that the country’s standalone trauma centre in the public sector will be able to handle double the number of surgeries — nearly 2,500 — in accident cases each month. The trauma centre has also added 100 beds in recent years taking the total bed strength to 259 beds. Emergency services have also been expanded in the recent years. (HT Archive)

The five OTs have special features such as handling multi-speciality cases, organ harvesting procedure, being fully-integrated, minimal infection risk, and being radio safe.

“The AIIMS trauma centre is one of the busiest and the expansion will be crucial in handling the surgical rush that trauma centre faces. The OTs are fitted with advanced technology, minimized risk of infection, and can also be used to train surgeons,” said Dr Kamran Farooque, chief, AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The hospital statement added, “The OTs are spacious with an area of 58-72 square metres, so they can have multi-speciality cases in each OT, organ retrieval cases can be done easily in these OTs, one of the OTs is 72 square metres which is radio safe and can house O-arm intra op CT, the OT is fully integrated that is the surgery can be transmitted to demo room lecture theatres or anywhere in the world to promote world class training to students, it has laminar flow AC system to minimise infection in the OT, the walls and floors are seamless such that the cleaning is easy and no accumulation of dust or microbials is there in the OT complex, and there is adequate space for change room of staff and storage spaces.”

The trauma centre has also added 100 beds in recent years taking the total bed strength to 259 beds. Emergency services have also been expanded in the recent years.

“The bottleneck was number of operation theatres. Now the total OT count is 11 at JPNATC,” the hospital said.