Pollution: Air quality panel orders closure of all NCR industries not using clean fuel

In a bid to combat the air pollution menace in the national capital region (NCR), the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday ordered immediate closure of all industries that have not switched over to cleaner fuels in industrial areas despite their availability.

The body said violating industries/industrial units will not be permitted to operate till December 12, 2021, and the order will be reviewed thereafter for further decisions.

Besides, the Delhi government said the ban on entry of trucks, barring CNG and e-trucks and those carrying essential commodities, will continue till further orders.

The CAQM said there is an emergent need for preventive measures, as a matter of extreme emergency, to prevent further deterioration in air quality. “Flying Squads of CAQM will launch special drives and inspect sites to ensure compliance," it said.

"Strict enforcement of the commission's directions to be ensured and closely monitored by the respective state governments and government of Delhi," it said.

In its official statement, the CAQM expressed concern over the 'very poor' air quality in the capital and NCR.

"Despite the measures taken in different sectors towards improvement of air quality in Delhi-NCR, the air quality still remains in the 'very poor' to 'severe' category," it said.

According to the commission's November 11 order, all industries in the NCR having gas connectivity shall be run only on gas, failing which industries concerned shall be closed.

It was also directed that all industries in NCR where gas connectivity is available shall immediately be shifted to gas and state governments will have to furnish industry-wise date of shifting.

The air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Tuesday with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 314, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

As per the SAFAR, the PM 10 levels were recorded at 150 in the 'moderate' category and PM 2.5 levels were recorded at 81 in the 'moderate' category.

Air quality in Noida and Gurugram also remain in the 'very poor' category with an AQI of 325 and 317 being recorded in the two satellite cities, respectively.

