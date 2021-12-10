Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Air quality panel squads crack down on 228 polluting units

The CAQM has been conducting regular reviews of pollution control measures being taken by Delhi and NCR states since the onset of winters when pollution levels tend to spike in the region.
New Delhi weather: According to Safar, Delhi’s air quality improved more than expected. (HT File Photo/Sachin Khanna)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 03:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The 40 flying squads constituted by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) have cracked down on 228 industrial units and construction sites violating pollution control norms.

A statement issued by the CAQM on Thursday said that from 1,215 cumulative inspections carried out till December 7, pollution norm violations were reported from 228 units across various sectors in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

“…Out of these, closures have been identified 128 industries, 58 construction and demolition sites and 42 commercial and residential complexes operating diesel generator sets,” the statement read.

The statement added, “Not only have closure orders been issued with respect to grossly violating units, but flying squads have also further verified physical closure of operations and 111 such units have so far been closed down, till further orders...”

The CAQM has been conducting regular reviews of pollution control measures being taken by Delhi and NCR states since the onset of winters when pollution levels tend to spike in the region. The latest review with the state governments and pollution control bodies was carried out on December 8.

