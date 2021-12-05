Air quality worsens, Delhi may get light rain on December 6

The city may receive light rain on Monday under the impact of a western disturbance, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast on Saturday, adding that winds are likely to get stronger as well and help improve the pollution levels.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station, was 26.8 degrees Celsius — two above normal, and the minimum temperature was 11°C, also two above normal.

Met officials said temperatures are expected to fall in the coming days after the western disturbance passes.

“Delhi just saw the impact of a western disturbance that led to light showers in many parts of Delhi on Thursday. We will witness another western disturbance from December 5 (Sunday) to December 7 (Tuesday). Some parts of Delhi will also see light rain,” said a senior IMD official.

IMD scientists also said that Delhi’s air quality on Saturday deteriorated marginally from Friday as wind speeds slowed down. However, the air quality index (AQI) of the city will improve to the lower end of the ‘very poor’ category from Sunday. Recordings by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the overall AQI on Saturday was 362, in the ‘very poor’ category. On Friday, the AQI was 346.

