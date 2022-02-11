Ajay Chautala released from Tihar after 10-yr prison term

Ajay Chautala, son of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, was released from Tihar jail on Thursday after completing his sentence in a teacher recruitment scam in Haryana, prison officers aware of the development said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“During his incarceration, he earned total remission of 2 years, 7 months and 24 days. He was out on emergency parole since May 14, 2021. He reported to prison today (Thursday) and deposited the fine amount after which he was released,” a jail spokesperson said.

A remission is the time waived off from the jail term of convicted prisoners once a year, subject to their conduct inside.

Ajay’s father OP Chautala, who was sent to jail in the same case, was released after completing his jail term on February 7 last year. The two were among 55 convicted by a Delhi court on January 13, 2013, for illegally recruiting 3,206 basic teachers in Haryana in 1999-2000 when the senior Chautala was the chief minister.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Central Bureau of Investigation was ordered to probe the case by the Supreme Court on a petition filed by IAS officer Sanjeev Kumar, who accused Chautala of taking bribes and forcing him to change the original list of selected teachers.

Tihar Jail officers said that Ajay was sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹1,000 in the case.

Ajay was initially released on emergency parole in April 2020 and surrendered in February 2021. He was again released on May 2021 when cases of Covid-19 infection spread rapidly inside the prison for the second time.

Ajay’s son, Dushyant Chautala, is the current deputy chief minister of Haryana. htc