'Ali Mehdi, which form of yours is real?': Ajay Maken as Cong leader joins AAP

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken expressed disappointment with party’s Delhi unit vice president Ali Mehdi after he joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday. Tweeting an old video of Mehdi in which he could be seen attacking the AAP and its national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Maken pointed to his "hypocrisy".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Referring to Congress’ loss in the recently concluded Municipal body election in Delhi, Maken tweeted, “Ali Bhai did not expect this from you! Which form of yours do you consider to be real? AAP's office, or this party, where he won the election by speaking against AAP? Ups and downs come and go in politics. Our wishes are not always fulfilled in the party, but party and ideology are paramount. Why did you do this? is beyond comprehension.”

Also Read | MCD polls: How functioning of Delhi’s civic body will change post-unification

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress leader's comments come after Mehdi along with two newly elected councillors joined AAP in the presence of the media today. AAP leader Durgesh Pathak reacting to the new addition said that they decided to join the party seeing the party's work. "We have invited the BJP and Congress to work for the betterment of Delhi. I am very happy to announce that Delhi Congress vice-president Ali Mehdi and the party's two newly elected councillors Sabila Begum and Nazia Khatoon are joining AAP," the news agency PTI quoted Pathak as saying.

Also Read | MCD Election 2022: More than 57,000 votes for NOTA

Mehdi, on his defection, said he joined AAP which won 134 out of 250 wards in the election because he wants development in the area. "We have decided to join the AAP after seeing the development work done by Kejriwal. We want development in our area. Under the leadership of Kejriwal, the AAP party is working hard to develop the capital," Mehdi said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anti-defection laws do not apply to civic body polls.

Sabila Begum and Nazia Khatoon were two councillors who joined Mehdi in switching the party. While Sabila Begum won from ward number 243, Mustafabad, Nazia Khatoon won from ward number 245, and Brij Puri, in the results declared Sunday as per PTI.

Congress party won a total of nine seats in the civic body election, while Bharatiya Janata Party won 104 seats.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON