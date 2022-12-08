Home / Cities / Delhi News / MCD Election 2022: More than 57,000 votes for NOTA

Published on Dec 08, 2022 01:32 AM IST

Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent in the elections held on Sunday, results of which were declared on Wednesday.

More than 57,000 votes were polled in the None of the Above (NOTA) category in the high-stakes municipal polls in Delhi, according to data shared by the State Election Commission on Wednesday.

The total number of voters in Delhi is 1,45,05,358 -- 78,93,418 males, 66,10,879 females and 1,061 transgender people, the SEC had earlier said.

Of the total votes polled in the December 4 elections, 57,545 votes (0.78 per cent) were for NOTA, it said.

The Aam Aadmi Party won the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections with 134 seats, ending the 15-year rule of the BJP in the civic body.

The highest polling (65.72 per cent) in the 2022 MCD polls was recorded in ward no. 5 (Bakhtawarpur), while the lowest voting percentage (33.74 per cent) was registered in ward no.145 (Andrews Ganj), according to data shared by the SEC earlier.

