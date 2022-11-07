All C&D sites across NCR must deploy anti-smog guns, directs CAQM

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in National Capital Region (NCR) and Adjoining Areas on Monday directed all construction and demolition (C&D) sites across the region to deploy anti-smog guns, adding it was mandatory for a construction site of over 5,000 suqare metres (sqm) to have them on site.

“At least one anti-smog gun is needed for an area between 5,000 and 10,000sqm, at least two are needed for a site area ranging from 10,001 to 15,000sqm, at least three for an area ranging from 15,001 to 20,000sqm and at least four are needed for all sites with an area of over 20,000sqm,” CAQM said.

An anti-smog gun is a cannon-shaped device designed to reduce air pollution locally by spraying a fine mist-like spray into the air, which can settle dust and other pollutants.

It also directed State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) of NCR and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to ensure the continuous and effective use of these anti-smog guns via “monitoring and thorough implementation”.

To be sure, C&D sites in Delhi have already been following the instructions from September 27 after environment minister Gopal Rai announced that it would be mandatory for site with an area of over 5,000sqm to deploy an anti-smog gun.

