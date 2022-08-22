‘All govts consult stakeholders while framing any policy’: Manish Sisodia

Delhi’s deputy chief minister and excise minister Manish Sisodia, in an interview with Hindustan Times, said the multiple probes unleashed by central agencies will not expose any wrongdoing by him or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are not interested in plugging corruption, but want to stop Arvind Kejriwal’s growing popularity across the country, he said. Edited excerpts:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Liquor shortage has become a lingering issue for citizens in Delhi. Although government vends will come up, even then there will be acute shortage due to fewer shops. Could you tell us what the government has been doing to mitigate this?

There is no crisis. I don’t see any crisis.

Is there any estimate by the government on the revenue loss expected during the transition?

That estimation will be done by the department. As of now, such assessment has not been done. But it is a fair point; I will issue an order to get it done.

It’s been nine months since the new excise policy was launched. Looking back, do you believe the government could have done something differently?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

No, I don’t think so. I still believe that this was the best policy document in the country. A lot of research went into drafting this policy. Several rounds of dialogue happened with multiple stakeholders, be it private companies, or the general public, or the government.

Is this your explanation on CBI’s allegation that private individuals were involved in formulating the policy? Also, you have been accused of being close to at least one such private entity.

Absolutely, every government does stakeholder consultations while formulating a policy. It is the law to do so. They seek comments and suggestions from everyone. We did the same. That is why I am saying that their objective is to only tarnish the good work that has gone behind in creating this policy. They are trying to tarnish my name. Similarly, they will try to tarnish the name of everyone who is supporting the AAP, even if they are not active members. You just wait and watch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is now the fight of 130 crore Indians. The BJP government at the Centre only thinks of ways and means to make governments in states and Union territories fall by using its agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). They have been doing this. They will not talk about development, health, education, etc.

If it was the best policy, why did excise revenues fall despite an unprecedented surge in demand for alcohol?

If the (previous) lieutenant governor (LG) had not changed his stance just two days ahead of the launch of the new liquor regime, this would have been the best policy to have been implemented. There are some vested interests who influenced the lieutenant governor to change his stance. We believe the same needs to be investigated at the earliest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When the new LG started highlighting irregularities in the policy one month back, only then did you and the Delhi government reveal the former lieutenant governor’s allegedly wrong move. Why didn’t you raise this earlier?

He (former lieutenant governor who reports to the Centre) kept on forming committees. We thought some good inputs will come from these committees. But he told us to scrap the policy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON