All south Delhi wards to get primary healthcare centres, civic agency says

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has approved a proposal for setting up municipal primary healthcare facilities in civic wards which still have no such units, even as a few officials pointed out that the shortage of health workers may pose a hurdle in staffing these upcoming units.

Col (retd) BK Oberoi, the standing committee chairman, said that primary healthcare facilities, like dispensaries and mother and child welfare (MCW) centres, can be accommodated in existing municipal buildings such as community halls and office complexes. “In the first phase, we have taken up 10 such wards for setting up healthcare units. Every left out ward needs to be covered,” the chairman said.

Some of the upcoming facilities will be located in places like Sagarpur, Mohan Garden, Tughlaqabad extension, Goyla Dairy and Keshopur. A senior official from the health department said that some of the dispensaries will be set up in porta cabin structures or modified shipping containers due to space constraints.

According to the urban primary healthcare centre guidelines of the health ministry, the civic body will require at least one doctor, one pharmacist, one ward nurse and two multi-task workers for each unit.

“The total financial implication in terms of recurring costs for each dispensary will be around ₹58.5 lakh per annum per dispensary. For the time being, eight dispensaries and two primary health care centres are being opened. The primary concern will be shortage of healthcare staff,” said a senior municipal official, requesting anonymity.

The new policy, which was cleared by the standing committee of the south MCD on Tuesday, calls for alternating some staff in nearby health centres as an interim measure to tackle the staff crunch. It also said that the hospital administration department of SDMC is planning to put up a separate proposal for creation of new posts such as doctors, ANMs, pharmacists and nurses to meet the staff shortfall.

The staff and financial crunch has already come to the fore when the civic body was unable to expand its services in its Kalkaji colony hospital.

Pointing to the shortage of doctors, funds and land, Prem Chauhan, the leader of the opposition, said that the proposal of adding new facilities should be made after coordinating with the Delhi government. “There are wards which are full of unauthorised colonies and the municipal corporation owns no land in such areas. Who will bear the additional financial burden? The civic body will later argue that the government is not providing them any funds,” he said.

Last month, municipal commissioner Gyanesh Bharti pointed out that setting up new healthcare facilities without creating new posts may not be an easy task. “Any additional requirement of health staff while operationalising new facilities puts an undue pressure on the department and hampers the normal day-to-day functioning of existing healthcare facilities. The department has to mobilise staff from existing units on alternate days (three days per week) as interim arrangement. Consequently, the quality of services gets compromised,” he said in a letter to the standing committee on September 14, 2021.

Col (retd) Oberoi said that the civic body will take steps to tackle the problems. “As an interim arrangement, the corporation will divert health workers from nearby healthcare centres and ask them to alternate between the two centres,” he said.