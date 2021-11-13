Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Almost 100% workforce has received Covid-19 vaccine: DMRC

In a statement, the DMRC said that about 0.5 per cent of employees are yet to be vaccinated, primarily because of health reasons.
Since May 2021, a number of vaccination camps were organised for DMRC employees and their families by the company at the metro stations, depots and construction sites.(Wikimedia)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 11:14 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Almost 100 per cent of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) workforce has received the Covid-19 vaccine, as per the DMRC.

Many people in the workforce have received both doses of the vaccine while some of them are in the process of getting their second dose, said DMRC. About 0.5 per cent of employees are yet to be vaccinated, primarily because of health reasons.

"This is a major achievement since many DMRC employees are engaged in public dealing and their vaccination process was accorded top priority by the management," added the company.

Since May 2021, a number of vaccination camps were organised for DMRC employees and their families by the company at the metro stations, depots and construction sites.

