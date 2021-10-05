Ambedkar University of Delhi releases first admission merit list

New Delhi: Ambedkar University of Delhi (AUD) on Tuesday released the first set of cut-offs for admission to 11 undergraduate courses. Unlike last year, when the university had released a consolidated list comprising cut-offs for different courses, this time it has issued merit lists for individual courses.

The list is provisional and final admission will be subject to verification of marks and other requisite documents at the time of admission.

The merit list has been drawn on the basis of marks in the best of four subjects (including subjects as specified in the minimum eligibility criteria as per the programme).

In courses such as English, History, Mathematics, Psychology, and Sociology, the number of students on the merit list stayed between 65 and 68.

For other BA courses such as global studies, law and politics, social sciences and humanities and sustainable urbanism, the number of students in the merit list for the general category ranged between 100 and 105.

Students can apply for admissions under the first cut-off list between October 6 and 7, from 10am till 5pm. Fee payment also needs to be made during this window itself. In the list released by the university, it said that the dates of physical document verification were liable to change and students should keep a tab on the university website for any unforeseen change in schedule. The second cut-off list is expected on Friday.

The unitary non-affiliating state university, which has 85% reservations for students from national capital territory, has separate cut-offs for students from Delhi — giving them an edge over students from other states. Apart from applicants from NCT, the university also has a quota for co-curricular activities and single girl children.

The university offers nine BA (Honours) programmes in Kashmere Gate Campus, and four BA courses and four vocational studies courses in Karampura Campus. Till the time of filing of this report, AUD had not declared the merit lists for two BA (honours) programme. The merit lists for the vocation courses had not been declared either.