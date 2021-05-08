Home / Cities / Delhi News / Ambulance operator held for overcharging
delhi news

Ambulance operator held for overcharging

Police said one of his victims was an elderly Covid patient who was charged ₹1.20 lakh for a 350km journey -- from Gurugram in Haryana to a hospital in Punjab’s Ludhiana.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 03:45 AM IST
The payment receipt issued by the ambulance operator, identified as Mimoh Kumar Bundwal, was widely shared on social media on May 6.(Representational image)

Police on Friday said they have arrested a 29-year-old ambulance operator, an MBBS doctor by qualification, for allegedly overcharging Covid-19 patients.

Police said one of his victims was an elderly Covid patient who was charged 1.20 lakh for a 350km journey -- from Gurugram in Haryana to a hospital in Punjab’s Ludhiana. The ambulance has also been seized, police said.

The payment receipt issued by the ambulance operator, identified as Mimoh Kumar Bundwal, was widely shared on social media on May 6. After the post went viral, Bundwal returned 95,000 to the elderly person through an online transaction on Thursday, the police said.

“Bundwal used to work as a junior resident at a government hospital in south Delhi. He quit the profession two years ago and started an ambulance service company,” said deputy commissioner of police Urvija Goel, adding that Bundwal was overcharging patients for the past one month and has cheated numerous people in this manner.

Police on Friday said they have arrested a 29-year-old ambulance operator, an MBBS doctor by qualification, for allegedly overcharging Covid-19 patients.

Police said one of his victims was an elderly Covid patient who was charged 1.20 lakh for a 350km journey -- from Gurugram in Haryana to a hospital in Punjab’s Ludhiana. The ambulance has also been seized, police said.

The payment receipt issued by the ambulance operator, identified as Mimoh Kumar Bundwal, was widely shared on social media on May 6. After the post went viral, Bundwal returned 95,000 to the elderly person through an online transaction on Thursday, the police said.

“Bundwal used to work as a junior resident at a government hospital in south Delhi. He quit the profession two years ago and started an ambulance service company,” said deputy commissioner of police Urvija Goel, adding that Bundwal was overcharging patients for the past one month and has cheated numerous people in this manner.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Lockdown in Karnataka
Remdesivir
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP