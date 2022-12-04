Amid polling for MCD, Kejriwal's 'don't vote...' appeal; BJP MP predicts big win

With Delhi witnessing a crucial triangular contest in the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday tweeted an appeal with an apparent jibe at rivals. Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is eyeing a win in the civic polls in the national capital to widen its administrative powers. The MCD is currently ruled by the BJP. In a tweet, the Delhi Chief Minister wrote: “Vote for an honest party. Vote for people who are sincere and nice.” Further, in a veiled dig at rivals, without mentioning any names, he added: “Don’t vote for those who indulge into hooliganism. Don’t vote for those who spread garbage in Delhi. Vote for those who will clean the city. Vote for those who will do the work, not stop it.”

The Chief Minister’s post on the voting day comes after months of sparring between the AAP and the BJP over various issues in the city, including the landfill sites. Arvind Kejirwal in his vote appeals - multiple times - has said that he will take note of international case studies to tackle the garbage management issue in the city. Among other poll promises, he has also said that Resident Welfare Associations or RWAs will be given the title of “mini councilors” to expand their powers.

The BJP has been governing the civic bodies in Delhi, which were recently merged into the MCD, for nearly 15 years now. The party ran a mega blitz campaign in the city ahead of the polls, which saw union ministers and chief ministers take part. Soon after the voting began, BJP MP Parvesh Verma hit out at the party. “AAP was claiming to form governments in Goa, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradeshh but people know they have a habit of lying. During COVID, no one from AAP was seen working for the people. Only MCD workers were standing with people. We're getting around 210 seats out of 250 in the MCD polls,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Former union health minister Harsh Vardhan was also seen casting his vote as he said: “Under the leadership of PM Modi, BJP has taken the country to new heights, I hope people vote accordingly. Delhi has seen the work of BJP in last 15 years.”

The Congress - which has been out of power in Delhi for many years - is also looking for a revival. "I appeal to people to come out of their homes and vote. People should vote for change,” party leader Alka Lamba said.

(With inputs from ANI)

