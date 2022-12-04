Home / Cities / Delhi News / MCD election LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal's 'don't vote for...' appeal amid polling
Live

MCD election LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal's 'don't vote for...' appeal amid polling

delhi news
Updated on Dec 04, 2022 09:04 AM IST

Delhi MCD Election 2022 Live Updates: Voting for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections is being held on Sunday as over 1.45 crore eligible voters decide the fate of 1,349 candidates for 250 wards.

Delhi MCD Election 2022 Live Updates: Polling will be held from 8am to 5.30pm at 13,638 polling stations across Delhi, and the votes will be counted on December 7. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
Delhi MCD Election 2022 Live Updates: Polling will be held from 8am to 5.30pm at 13,638 polling stations across Delhi, and the votes will be counted on December 7. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

More than 1.45 crore voters in Delhi are eligible to practice their electoral rights on Sunday in what is being seen as a three-cornered contest with the BJP, AAP, and Congress as the main players. The MCD elections 2022 are the first after the reunification of the three civic bodies of the city. As several services rendered by the Delhi government and the MCD overlap, such as basic education and health care, the AAP hopes to stamp its complete authority over the administration of Delhi with its government in the civic body.

The municipal polls may appear less important than state or national elections but hold far more sway in the everyday life of an urban citizen. For Delhi’s residents, no agency holds more influence on their lives than MCD, which registers births, deaths, and marriages, clears garbage, oversees primary education, provides health care services, maintains colony roads, and runs crematoriums.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 04, 2022 09:04 AM IST

    'Roads, women's safety, water are the issues I considered for voting,' says first-time voter

    A first-time voter shared the issues she considered for MCD voting to ANI.  "Roads, women's safety, water are the issues I considered for voting. People should come out and vote & understand their responsibility," said Sonam.

  • Dec 04, 2022 08:57 AM IST

    Vote for those who work, not for ones who stop: Delhi CM Kejriwal

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted to appeal to vote for an an honest party and not to vote for those who litter the city. 

  • Dec 04, 2022 08:45 AM IST

    Keep in mind, MCD's priority is to keep the city clean: Manish Sisodia

    “1.5 crore people are going to vote in Municipal Corporation polls. I appeal to people to keep in my mind that MCD's priority is to keep the city clean. BJP has not done anything for Delhi since 15 years, it has failed miserably to work for the people,” said Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

  • Dec 04, 2022 08:31 AM IST

    People should vote for the candidates which will be available after polls: Congress's Ajay Maken after voting

    People should vote for the candidates which will be available after polls: Congress's Ajay Maken after voting

  • Dec 04, 2022 08:28 AM IST

    Vote to erase corruption in MCD: Delhi CM Kejriwal

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet, appealed to vote to make Delhi clean and a corruption-free government in the MCD.

  • Dec 04, 2022 08:16 AM IST

    Congress leader Ajay Maken arrives at a polling booth in Rajouri Garden

    Congress leader Ajay Maken arrived at a polling booth in Rajouri Garden to cast his vote for the MCD elections.

  • Dec 04, 2022 08:14 AM IST

    Visuals from a polling booth at Matiala village

    People queue up to cast their votes across more than 13, 600 polling booths in the national capital. 

  • Dec 04, 2022 08:08 AM IST

    MCD elections: Voting for Delhi civic polls today: Issues, promises, key figures in 10 points

    Delhi is witnessing a triangular contest in the civic polls on Sunday across 250 words as the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress fight the high-stakes elections. This is the first time that the elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are taking place after three civic bodies were merged into one. Read full story

  • Dec 04, 2022 08:06 AM IST

    MCD polls: Voting begins

    Delhi voters queue up to cast their votes for the MCD elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi mcd mcd bjp aam aadmi party congress + 3 more

MCD election LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal's 'don't vote for...' appeal amid polling

delhi news
Updated on Dec 04, 2022 08:58 AM IST

Delhi MCD Election 2022 Live Updates: Voting for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections is being held on Sunday as over 1.45 crore eligible voters decide the fate of 1,349 candidates for 250 wards.

Delhi MCD Election 2022 Live Updates: Polling will be held from 8am to 5.30pm at 13,638 polling stations across Delhi, and the votes will be counted on December 7. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
Delhi MCD Election 2022 Live Updates: Polling will be held from 8am to 5.30pm at 13,638 polling stations across Delhi, and the votes will be counted on December 7. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

Who will win MCD next? Voting on in Delhi: 10 points on issues, promises

delhi news
Published on Dec 04, 2022 07:15 AM IST

MCD polls: More than 1.45 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes.

New Delhi, Dec 03 (ANI): Polling officials arrive at a polling booth to collect the polling materials on the eve of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, at Atal Adarsh Bengali Balika Vidyalaya, Gole Market, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/ Amit Sharma)(Amit Sharma )
New Delhi, Dec 03 (ANI): Polling officials arrive at a polling booth to collect the polling materials on the eve of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, at Atal Adarsh Bengali Balika Vidyalaya, Gole Market, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/ Amit Sharma)(Amit Sharma )

Thakur alleges scam in fund disbursal to construction workers by Delhi govt

delhi news
Published on Dec 04, 2022 02:30 AM IST

A preliminary enquiry by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has contended that “ghost” construction workers were disbursed funds worth hundreds of crores by the labour department of the Delhi government, according to officials aware of the matter.

Union minister Anurag Thakur. (PTI Photo)
Union minister Anurag Thakur. (PTI Photo)

Delhi MCD polls: AAP hopes to win more control over city admin

delhi news
Updated on Dec 04, 2022 05:05 AM IST

As several services rendered by the Delhi government and the MCD overlap, such as basic education and health care, the AAP hopes to stamp its complete authority over the administration of Delhi with its government in the civic body.

Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of Delhi seen during a road show which is the part of Election Campaign for upcoming MCD Elections 2022 at Roshanara Road in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)
Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of Delhi seen during a road show which is the part of Election Campaign for upcoming MCD Elections 2022 at Roshanara Road in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

Karnataka gives nod to prosecute ADGP in police recruitment case

delhi news
Published on Dec 03, 2022 11:42 PM IST

Since the accused is a government servant, the government’s permission was necessary to proceed with the prosecution.

Paul is the first officer of ADGP rank — the second-highest rank in the police hierarchy — to be arrested in the state in connection with the corruption case (HT Archives)
Paul is the first officer of ADGP rank — the second-highest rank in the police hierarchy — to be arrested in the state in connection with the corruption case (HT Archives)

Guj polls: EC urges voters to raise turnout in second phase

delhi news
Published on Dec 03, 2022 11:33 PM IST

“Major cities/ urban areas of Gujarat have not only recorded a decline in voting percentage as compared to 2017 elections but have also voted much less than the state average of 63.3%,” a release from the ECI read.

Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar expressed concerns over the turnout and urged the voters to come out in large numbers during the second phase of the polls, scheduled on 5 December. (PTI)
Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar expressed concerns over the turnout and urged the voters to come out in large numbers during the second phase of the polls, scheduled on 5 December. (PTI)

High-decibel campaign for Guj polls’ Phase 2 concludes

delhi news
Published on Dec 03, 2022 11:32 PM IST

The Election Commission will deploy 29,000 presiding officers and over 84,000 polling officers in 14 districts, said an official release.

Polling will be held at 26,409 booths and nearly 36,000 Electronic Voting Machines will be used. (ANI)
Polling will be held at 26,409 booths and nearly 36,000 Electronic Voting Machines will be used. (ANI)

Voting in high-stakes Delhi MCD elections today

delhi news
Updated on Dec 04, 2022 03:30 AM IST

According to data shared by state election commission officials, the total number of voters in Delhi is 14,505,358 — 7,893,418 men, 6,610,879 women and 1,061 transpersons. A total of 1,349 candidates are in the fray, the data showed.

Polling officers at a training center on Saturday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
Polling officers at a training center on Saturday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)

Constable dies after being hit by vehicle

delhi news
Published on Dec 03, 2022 11:12 PM IST

The deceased man, Lalit Kumar (28), was going to Sector-50 police station to upload case-related documents to the internal server of the Haryana police, after a hardware glitch occurred at the Sadar police station

Police are scanning CCTV footage of the area to find the vehicle and the suspect. (AFP)
Police are scanning CCTV footage of the area to find the vehicle and the suspect. (AFP)

Umar Khalid, Saifi discharged in 2020 Delhi riots case

delhi news
Updated on Dec 04, 2022 03:07 AM IST

Additional sessions judge (ASJ) Pulastya Pramachala discharged the suspects, noting that the evidence against them pertains to the larger conspiracy case of the northeast riots, which is pending trial before another court.

Former JNU student Umar Khalid(PTI photo)
Former JNU student Umar Khalid(PTI photo)

Special children feted on Day for the disabled

delhi news
Updated on Dec 04, 2022 02:16 AM IST

Ayaan received the inaugural bravery award from the Lepra India Trust on International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Karan Singh presents the bravery award to a student of Lepra India Trust in New Delhi on Saturday. (Arvind Yadav/ HT Photo)
Karan Singh presents the bravery award to a student of Lepra India Trust in New Delhi on Saturday. (Arvind Yadav/ HT Photo)

Sisodia changed handsets 14 times to destroy evidence in excise case: BJP

delhi news
Updated on Dec 04, 2022 05:01 AM IST

Referring to the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) remand note submitted to the court pertaining to Amit Arora, BJP's Sambit Patra said that apart from Manish Sisodia, Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot, who was member of the Delhi government’s group of ministers, also changed his handset twice.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia during a public meeting for the MCD elections in New Delhi on Friday. (Manish Sisodia/Twitter)
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia during a public meeting for the MCD elections in New Delhi on Friday. (Manish Sisodia/Twitter)

Delhi MCD polls: For BJP, win crucial to hold ground in Capital

delhi news
Updated on Dec 04, 2022 05:04 AM IST

While the party has been out of power in the Delhi government for nearly 24 years (since 1998), it has had a successful run in the municipal corporation, which provides crucial citizen-centric services, for the past three consecutive terms.

Despite winning all seven Lok Sabha seats in 2014 and 2019, the BJP managed to win just three seats in 2015 and eight seats in 2020 assembly elections.Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
Despite winning all seven Lok Sabha seats in 2014 and 2019, the BJP managed to win just three seats in 2015 and eight seats in 2020 assembly elections.Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

MCD polls: The stage is set, over to Delhi voters now

delhi news
Updated on Dec 04, 2022 05:06 AM IST

As many as 100,000 polling officials, more than 100 companies of central armed police forces and 50,000 Delhi Police personnel will manage polling across 13,638 stations where the mammoth exercise will be undertaken.

Polling officers undergo training to use EVMs at a training center at Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi on Saturday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
Polling officers undergo training to use EVMs at a training center at Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi on Saturday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Aaftab given book to read at his request; police plan to consult psychologist

delhi news
Published on Dec 03, 2022 10:27 PM IST

A prison official said that Poonawala had requested English literature to read, but added that it should not be crime stories or “anything that would impact his mental health”. The official added that he has been given a book titled The Great Railway Bazaar

Police officers said that they were planning to consult a psychologist to analyse Aaftab Poonawala’s behaviour and responses given during the polygraph and narco analysis because it seemed as if he was prepared for the two tests. (ANI)
Police officers said that they were planning to consult a psychologist to analyse Aaftab Poonawala’s behaviour and responses given during the polygraph and narco analysis because it seemed as if he was prepared for the two tests. (ANI)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out