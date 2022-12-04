MCD election LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal's 'don't vote for...' appeal amid polling

More than 1.45 crore voters in Delhi are eligible to practice their electoral rights on Sunday in what is being seen as a three-cornered contest with the BJP, AAP, and Congress as the main players. The MCD elections 2022 are the first after the reunification of the three civic bodies of the city. As several services rendered by the Delhi government and the MCD overlap, such as basic education and health care, the AAP hopes to stamp its complete authority over the administration of Delhi with its government in the civic body.

The municipal polls may appear less important than state or national elections but hold far more sway in the everyday life of an urban citizen. For Delhi’s residents, no agency holds more influence on their lives than MCD, which registers births, deaths, and marriages, clears garbage, oversees primary education, provides health care services, maintains colony roads, and runs crematoriums.