Amid traffic chaos on Barapullah Phase 3, Delhi police deletes X post blaming design of corridor

As chaos resumed on Barapullah Phase-III on Monday after a brief respite over the long weekend, the Delhi Traffic Police initially blamed a “structural bottleneck” on the corridor for the massive jams, effectively pointing to the road design before deleting the post and issuing a fresh alert that attributed the congestion to Google Maps not reflecting live traffic conditions.

Traffic police initially blame structural bottleneck

An aerial survey conducted on October 1 had identified an abrupt merger near Sundial where multiple traffic streams converge towards the existing Barapullah flyover. (Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times)

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The deleted post, made in response to a commuter’s complaint at 10.30am, said eight to nine lanes of traffic were converging into three lanes at a single point on the old Barapullah flyover.

The revised post, however, omitted the reference to the “structural bottleneck” and instead said commuters were continuing to use the corridor because Google Maps was showing normal traffic conditions.

Around 10.30am, as waves of commuters started complaining about the gridlock on the corridor on social media, the traffic police posted an alert highlighting the merging of multi-lane traffic into three lanes on the Ring Road and old Barapullah corridor. It also said congestion on the newly opened corridor was not yet reflected on Google Maps.

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In response to one commuter’s post, the traffic police shared a message from the inspector of the Lajpat Nagar traffic circle, which said: “Main cause of traffic jam after opening of Barapullah Phase-III is structural bottleneck at Old Barapullah Flyover.”

The post then listed the lane widths of the different stretches. The old Barapullah flyover has three lanes, while the new Phase-III flyover from the Mayur Vihar side, the Sarai Kale Khan loop and the DND-side loop each have approximately three lanes.

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“Thus, traffic of approx 8-9 lanes is converging into 3 lanes at a single point on Old Barapulah flyover,” the post said. It also noted that Google had not been updated with live traffic flow information and that traffic personnel were deployed at the merging points.

Also read: Barapullah Ph-III ripple effect: Siddharth Extension residents lose key route to south, central Delhi after loop closure

Police replace bottleneck explanation with Google Maps alert

About an hour later, the post was deleted and replaced with another traffic alert. The second post made no reference to the structural bottleneck or the eight-to-three lane merger.

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“Cause: Congestion on Barapulla Phase-III is not being reflected on Google Maps, due to which commuters are continuing to take this route. This has resulted in heavy traffic volume and a bottleneck at Barapulla Junction, causing congestion to extend for a considerable distance,” the revised alert said.

The traffic police said traffic towards Barapullah and Ring Road was heavy and slow and advised commuters to avoid the affected stretch. Traffic from Phase-III was being diverted towards NH-24/DND, it said.

Also read: Barapullah Phase III: A decades-long traffic plan left to solve a 2026 problem in Delhi

Traffic police say first post was deleted to verify facts

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Asked why the first post was deleted, joint commissioner of police (traffic) Sanjay Tyagi said it was done “just to verify the facts.”

He said an aerial survey on October 1 had already identified the abrupt merger of traffic from the new flyover with the existing Barapullah corridor near Sundial as a bottleneck. “Following our aerial survey on October 1, we had already pointed out that the abrupt merger of traffic of the new flyover with the existing Barapullah corridor near the Sundial is leading to the formation of a bottleneck and that there is a significant mismatch in lane capacity at the merging point, with multiple streams of traffic converging towards the existing Barapullah flyover, which has competitively limited lane capacity,” Tyagi said.

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Meanwhile, hundreds of motorists were again caught in massive jams on Monday morning on the newly opened corridor, as well as the Ring Road, Delhi-Noida Link Road and DND corridor. Despite the deployment of traffic personnel, the congestion continued for hours.

Commuters reported near-standstill traffic on the flyway, with jams spilling onto the Noida-Delhi Link Road and other alternate routes. Traffic also moved slowly on the Ring Road between Ashram and Sarai Kale Khan, causing bottlenecks to cascade into adjoining routes.

Also read: Phantom jams, traffic that moves like fluid, forced merges: The physics behind Barapullah Phase-III gridlock

Commuters question traffic management amid gridlock

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Several commuters posted photographs and videos of the snarls and questioned the traffic police’s response.

“The traffic jam at Barapullah is getting completely out of hand, and @dtptraffic isn’t able to manage it. Traffic from 15 lanes has been merged into just three lanes—what could be more chaotic than this?” one commuter posted on X, adding that a corridor touted as a way to reach AIIMS in 15 minutes had instead left motorists stuck for hours.

Another commuter wrote that Phase-III was “completely blocked”, alleging that traffic had been at a standstill for an hour and that even ambulances were stuck.

The newly opened stretch, connecting Mayur Vihar with the existing elevated Barapullah corridor, has drawn massive traffic that would otherwise have travelled through NH-24 and the DND flyway, officials said. Instead of distributing the additional traffic smoothly, the corridor is funnelling large volumes into existing bottlenecks where multiple streams of traffic converge into fewer lanes.

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