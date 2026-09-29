New Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched four major road infrastructure projects worth ₹1,941 crore in the national capital, including the long-pending Barapullah Phase 3 elevated corridor. Amit Shah inaugurates Barapullah flyover, 3 other road projects in Delhi

Shah inaugurated the projects at a function in Barapullah, which was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her cabinet colleagues, and Union Minister of State for Road Transport Harsh Malhotra, among others.

Speaking at the event, Gupta attributed the launch of these projects to the "power of a double-engine government".

"Only with a double-engine government can Delhi's stalled projects be opened to the public. The Centre and the Delhi government are working together," she said.

She said her government is planning several projects to address traffic congestion, an issue that was neglected over the last 50 years.

Minister for Public Works Department Parvesh Verma, who was present, said the 11-year wait for the Barapullah flyover was finally over.

"Last year, we committed that the Barapullah flyover would be over in a year and we have done it. For the last 18 months, there has been no politics of allegations or excuses, but only work done by the government for the public," Verma said.

The Barapullah Phase 3 elevated road corridor, the biggest of the four projects, aims to provide seamless connectivity between east and south Delhi, linking Mayur Vihar Phase-1 and AIIMS through signal-free carriageways. The flyover will merge with the existing Barapullah flyover at Sarai Kale Khan, completing a stretch of around 10 kilometres.

Originally approved in 2014 and initiated in 2015, the project was initially scheduled for completion in 2017. However, it faced multiple delays and significant cost overruns, with the revised project cost escalating to approximately ₹1,635 crore.

The other projects include two new flyovers to reduce traffic congestion in south Delhi and an underpass on Outer Ring Road in north Delhi.

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