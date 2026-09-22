Amit Malviya, ex-RBI chief among voters issued notices in Delhi

The list of prominent people being served notices as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the Capital continued to grow on Monday. Most notices have been sent under the “no mapping” category— electors whose names could not be linked with the electoral roll from the previous revision.

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) social media head Amit Malviya and his wife Gauri, voters in the New Delhi constituency, have been flagged for “no mapping” and “self-name mismatch”, respectively.

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A further review of the notice list showed that former Reserve Bank of India governor Bimal Jalan, former Air Chief Marshal Norman Anil Kumar Browne, former MP Udit Raj are among those who have been flagged by the system for discrepancies in their enumeration form.

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) social media head Amit Malviya and his wife Gauri, voters in the New Delhi constituency, have been flagged for “no mapping” and “self-name mismatch”, respectively.

Many IPS officers, including special commissioner (special cell) Anil Shukla and director general (Puducherry) Shalini Singh, DGP Chandigarh Sagar Preet Hooda, additional commissioner(economic offences wing) Eish Singhal, and former special commissioner (law and order zone 2) Madhup Kumar Tewari, have also been issued notices for not mapping their details in accordance with the last revision.

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{{^usCountry}} Delhi high court judge Justice Prateek Jalan, who is the son of son of former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan, has also been flagged. Other notable names are former senior diplomat and ambassador Krishan Chander Singh, industrialist Ravi Kant Jaipuria, and development economist and adviser A K Shiva Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delhi high court judge Justice Prateek Jalan, who is the son of son of former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan, has also been flagged. Other notable names are former senior diplomat and ambassador Krishan Chander Singh, industrialist Ravi Kant Jaipuria, and development economist and adviser A K Shiva Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

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In a clarification statement issued on Monday, Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO) said, “System-generated notices are being issued to the above said categories to correct their data in ECINET. No name can be deleted without giving an opportunity of being heard and a proper speaking and appealable order.”

The office of the Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO) late on Friday published the list of electors served notices, nearly three weeks after the draft electoral roll of voters in the city was released on August 31. As per official data, over 3.16 million voters served notices under two categories: “no mapping” and “logical discrepancies”.

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The notices have set off a sharp exchange between the Congress and the BJP. In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the SIR exercise, which began in Bihar, has now “knocked on Delhi’s door,” and argued this vindicates what his party has been saying about the process being flawed from the outset. He went further, calling SIR not merely a tool for “vote theft” but a “flawed process” that has turned into a “Frankenstein Monster” now trapping people within the BJP’s own ranks.

Responding to Kharge’s accusation, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari told HT that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress “owe the country an apology”.

He said, “Until yesterday, they claimed that SIR was a way to remove opposition voters from the electoral rolls. Now they say BJP leaders are receiving notices and ask why the BJP is silent. The truth is that Congress keeps searching for a new alibi for its defeats to hide Rahul Gandhi’s failures.”