Amit Shah inaugurates All-India Speakers’ Conference at Delhi assembly

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated the All-India Speakers’ Conference at the Delhi assembly to celebrate the centenary of the country’s parliament journey. A special exhibition — “Veer Vithalbhai Patel Gaurav Gatha” (The glory of Veer Vithalbhai Patel) — was also kicked off showcasing archival records, photographs, and documents on the life and works of Vithalbhai Patel and the evolution of the country’s parliamentary heritage. Union home minister Amit Shah, Union minister Kiren Rijiju, Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena, Delhi assembly speaker Vijender Gupta and Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta at the inauguration of the ‘All India Speakers Conference’ at the Delhi Legislative Assembly in New Delhi on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Patel is India’s first speaker of the central legislative assembly and Shah also released a postal stamp in Patel’s honour. The exhibition also has a state-of-the-art virtual reality zone.

Speakers and deputy speakers from various states and union territories of the country are attending the conference at Delhi assembly. “I request you all to organise similar exhibitions on the life of the first speaker of the country in your respective assemblies so that people are made aware of the life and works and also the history of freedom,” Amit Shah said in the assembly after inaugurating the two-day conference.

An official in the Delhi assembly said the newly inaugurated VR zone offers an engaging digital experience for visitors, bringing to life the key milestones of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, the Constitution House (Savidhan Sadan), and the new Parliament. “At the heart of the installation is an immersive room dedicated to the story of Delhi Vidhan Sabha, highlighting pivotal moments such as Vithalbhai Patel’s leadership as the first elected Indian speaker and Mahatma Gandhi’s iconic visits to the institution,” the official said.

Two flip books were also issued on Sunday during the event — one centered on Vithalbhai Patel, and the other chronicling the Delhi Vidhan Sabha’s transformative journey through the decades.

The exhibition also features seven life-sized statues honouring Vithalbhai Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, Madan Mohan Malaviya, Lala Lajpat Rai, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Bhagat Singh, and Gopal Krishna Gokhale.

Speaking at the inauguration, speaker of Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said, “This space is more than an exhibition—it is a living tribute to the visionaries who laid the foundations of our democratic institutions. It is designed to educate, inspire, and reconnect citizens—especially the youth—with the democratic ethos of our nation.”

The exhibition will be open for public from August 26 onwards.