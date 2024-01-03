close_game
close_game
News / India News / Union home minister Amit Shah reviews security scenario in J&K

Union home minister Amit Shah reviews security scenario in J&K

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Jan 03, 2024 04:10 AM IST

A day after December 21 terror attack, three civilians, aged between 27 and 42, were found dead after they were allegedly picked up by the Army for questioning.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, where five soldiers were killed by terrorists in an ambush in Poonch district a fortnight ago.

(From left) NSA Ajit Doval, Union home minister Amit Shah, J&K L-G Manij Sinha and Army Chief General Manoj Pande at the meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)
(From left) NSA Ajit Doval, Union home minister Amit Shah, J&K L-G Manij Sinha and Army Chief General Manoj Pande at the meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

A day after the December 21 terror attack, three civilians, aged between 27 and 42, were found dead after they were allegedly picked up by the Army for questioning, sparking outrage. Defence minister Rajnath Singh and army chief Pande had visited Poonch in the wake of these incidents.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Officials said lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, national security adviser Ajit Doval, Chief of Army staff (CoAS) General Manoj Pande and top officials of intelligence and other security agencies attended the meeting on Tuesday.

“The home minister has been briefed about the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir,” an official said.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir administration had announced compensation and jobs to the families of the dead civilians and said legal action on the matter has been initiated. Sporadic violence continued in Jammu and Kashmir since the beginning of 2023.

Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi districts in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a series of encounters last year that left 54 persons, including 28 terrorists and 19 security personnel, dead, officials said.

The officials have ascribed the uptick in violence to “desperate attempts from across the border” to revive terrorism in the region.

While 31 persons, including 10 terrorists and 14 security personnel, were killed in Rajouri, 15 terrorists and five security personnel were killed in Poonch district. Three terrorists were killed in the Reasi district.

Most of the terrorists were killed while attempting to sneak into this side of the border, the officials said.

In May last year, five Army personnel were killed and a major-rank officer was injured in Chamrer forest during an anti-terrorist operation. A foreign terrorist was also killed in the operation.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out